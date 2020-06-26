Grizzly attacks biologist in Beaverhead County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A grizzly bear attacked a federal biologist in Montana’s Centennial Valley during a surprise encounter at a research site on Wednesday.

The unidentified U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist received serious bite wounds and was treated and released from a Rexburg, Idaho, hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to FWS spokesman Joseph Szuszwalak. The incident occurred in the Red Rocks Lake National Wildlife Refuge about a mile west of Elk Lake in Beaverhead County. The biologist was monitoring a sage grouse research project.

Szuszwalak said the biologist heard a noise in the brush and saw two grizzly bears about 80 to 100 yards away. One bear stood up, while the other charged. The biologist deployed bear spray until the two bears ran away. Other FWS staff in the area came to help, and were able to escort the victim to medical treatment.

Both Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigators are reviewing the incident. This is the seventh person injured by grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this year. About 700 grizzlies inhabit the ecosystem surrounding Yellowstone National Park.