Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized a grizzly bear near Kalispell last Thursday.
In a Monday press release, the agency explained that the 3-year-old, 195-pound male was “food conditioned,” and had repeatedly broken into chicken coops, unsecured garbage and bird feeders northwest of Kalispell, killing several chickens in the process.
“FWP determined the animal was food conditioned, posing a serious risk to public safety and the animal,” the agency stated. After capturing the bear May 30 and consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it euthanized the animal.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has euthanized four grizzly bears this spring. Two of the others were killed after cattle depredations in the Helmville and Sun River valleys. Another was after the bear repeatedly attempted to access grain in the Blackfoot Valley.
The agency advises residents to remove or secure food attractants like garbage, bird feeders and bird seed, and to secure chicken and livestock behind electric fencing or inside a shed with a door.
For more information on grizzly bear safety, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/livingWithWildlife/grizzlyBears/.
To report grizzly bear activity in the greater Flathead Valley, call FWP wildlife management specialists at 406-250-1265. To report bear activity in the Cabinet-Yaak area, call 406-291-1320.