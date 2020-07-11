Grizzly management beset by cloud of legal maneuvers

Kelly Nokes, an attorney for the Western Environmental Law Center who helped argue the case before the 9th Circuit, said that requirement goes back to the earliest FWS plans to recover grizzly bears under the Endangered Species Act.

“In particular they noted the law says a species can only be removed if the best available science shows the causes of its decline have been alleviated,” Nokes said. “Grizzlies are still facing dire threats to genetic health, with relatively small populations that haven’t achieved linkage. The court faulted the service for trying to manipulate the science to support its recovery finding.”

Both of those issues may get addressed by the court’s third requirement that FWS show how all the six recovery area populations would be affected if one is delisted. The 9th Circuit judges toned down the district court judge’s order for a major Endangered Species Act-level review, but said the service did need to show more analysis of how those areas can be linked and what state and federal regulations are in place to ensure bears can safely use them.

Wednesday’s federal court decision on Yellowstone grizzly delisting is just one of a cloud of legal maneuvers hovering over the Rocky Mountains. Other lawsuits and challenges to grizzly management include: