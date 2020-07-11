Grizzly management beset by cloud of legal maneuvers

The last time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lost a grizzly bear delisting rule in a federal appeals court, it took a decade to craft another.
But unlike the 2007 effort to turn grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over to local management, the service’s 2017 rule was not completely rejected by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Instead, the judges ordered the service to fix three major problems. Doing so could repurpose the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) at a moment when its identity and mission have been fading.
And the 9th Circuit ruling is just one of a half-dozen legal proceedings that may reshape the landscape holding the grizzlies and the people who coexist with them. They range from challenges to the way the U.S. Forest Service tracks motorized trespassers on closed backcountry roads to the acceptability of using bait to hunt black bears in grizzly country. Grizzly advocates have sent official warnings of a coming lawsuit over a logging project in a potential linkage area between three grizzly recovery zones and questioned whether the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has improperly pushed the Montana Governor’s Grizzly Advisory Council toward a pro-hunting stance.
In the Yellowstone region, a Forest Service decision to allow cattle grazing could allow government-authorized killing of 72 grizzlies over the coming 10 years — and has drawn another lawsuit. Surrounding all of this is a legal claim that grizzlies should be restored to their entire historic range in the Continental United States, potentially from California to Colorado.
All this will form the background to two official grizzly gatherings: the Montana Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council that meets July 21-22 and the IGBC, which holds the second half of its summer session July 24. Both groups had been focusing on how to manage a grizzly population many considered recovered and no longer in need of federal oversight. That could include state hunting seasons and looser rules for killing bears that damage property or scare people.
The governor’s council has the job of “addressing issues on which there is significant social disagreement,” according to FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish. “Hunting is one such issue, and it’s important to have an open dialogue about the issue. But everyone recognizes that a potential hunting season could not occur until after federal protections were lifted.”
“It’s critical the IGBC stay functional and committed,” said Chris Servheen, the recently retired FWS grizzly bear recovery coordinator who oversaw the IGBC’s creation in 1983. “The big picture here is welfare of the grizzly bear, and not so much to the members’ political interests.”
On Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) responded to the court decision with disappointment.
“Our 2017 delisting rule was based on a rigorous interpretation of the law and supported by the best available science,” a statement provided by FWS spokesman Brian Hires read. “It was developed in collaboration with our federal, state, and tribal partners, and we commend them for their efforts. Although grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remain listed, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to believe, based on the best available science, that grizzly bears in this ecosystem are biologically recovered and no longer require protection under the Endangered Species Act. We will continue to work with our partners to build on our shared legacy of conserving grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”
Wednesday’s court decision found otherwise, particularly on the use of “best available science” and the possibility of too much collaboration with regional partners. The judges ordered FWS to work on three things: a better explanation of how delisting Greater Yellowstone grizzlies will affect bear populations in five other recovery areas; more concrete regulatory commitments ensuring grizzlies can travel or interbreed between those areas; and a commitment to recalibrate any new grizzly population estimation methods with past methods to prevent the creation of “paper bears” that might make the population seem bigger than it really was.
Some of the judges’ orders can be quickly fixed if the IGBC members can work together, Servheen said.
“Recalibration was in the draft (delisting rule) that I wrote, and it was removed because the states didn’t want that,” Servheen said. “There were weaknesses in the rule as written, because of manipulation by political people at the state and federal level.”
Servheen was less comfortable with the requirement for greater genetic connectivity between recovery areas. The 9th Circuit judges found the rule arbitrary and capricious because, they wrote, the service improperly used two scientific studies to claim Yellowstone grizzlies were not threatened by a lack of genetic diversity, despite being the most inbred and isolated population in the continental U.S.
“Judges judging genetic information and making their opinion known on how genetics should be interpreted — I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Servheen said. Nevertheless, the 9th Circuit opinion had strongly worded warnings that regulations based on those scientific reports must be strong.
“State management plans may be considered adequate regulatory mechanisms, but only if they work,” the judges wrote. “The states have committed to monitor bear movement and set restrictions on hunting, but they have made no commitment to take action if natural connectivity of grizzly bear populations does not occur. The states’ measures, therefore, cannot be said to be ‘sufficiently certain … to alleviate a threat of endangerment.’”
Kelly Nokes, an attorney for the Western Environmental Law Center who helped argue the case before the 9th Circuit, said that requirement goes back to the earliest FWS plans to recover grizzly bears under the Endangered Species Act.
“In particular they noted the law says a species can only be removed if the best available science shows the causes of its decline have been alleviated,” Nokes said. “Grizzlies are still facing dire threats to genetic health, with relatively small populations that haven’t achieved linkage. The court faulted the service for trying to manipulate the science to support its recovery finding.”
Both of those issues may get addressed by the court’s third requirement that FWS show how all the six recovery area populations would be affected if one is delisted. The 9th Circuit judges toned down the district court judge’s order for a major Endangered Species Act-level review, but said the service did need to show more analysis of how those areas can be linked and what state and federal regulations are in place to ensure bears can safely use them.
Wednesday’s federal court decision on Yellowstone grizzly delisting is just one of a cloud of legal maneuvers hovering over the Rocky Mountains. Other lawsuits and challenges to grizzly management include:
• The Alliance for the Wild Rockies got the Forest Service to drop an appeal of its federal district court lawsuit that found the agency had failed to police its own road closures in Selkirk and Cabinet-Yaak grizzly habitat. The court’s summary judgment noted: “The record shows chronic deviations from the effective closures envisioned in the Biological Opinion.” AWR Executive Director Michael Garrity added, “This means that the Forest Service can no longer just dump a load of dirt in front of a road and call it good forever. The only effective way to remove a road is by fully decommissioning it, i.e. obliterating the entire road bed and returning the landscape to the natural slope.”
• AWR is also suing over the Forest Service’s Upper Green River biological opinion extending livestock grazing allotments across about 267 square miles of grizzly habitat, which federal officials predict will result in the deaths of 72 grizzlies over the next 10 years due to cattle depredation and other conflicts.
• The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Department of Interior in 2019 over its failure to produce a legally required five-year update on its grizzly recovery plan. It has also petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to consider about 110,000 square miles of the western United States as potential grizzly habitat for reintroduction, including parts of Arizona, New Mexico, California, Colorado and Utah.
• The Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and several other groups have demanded records of FWP communications they suspect show department staff have been lobbying the governor’s advisory council to favor hunting as a management tool for grizzly bears. Task Force President Patty Ames said, “Specifically I feel that staff from FWP have been tipping the scale fairly publicly toward having grizzly bears hunted. At grizzly council meetings, they have not included other scientists’ opinions to inform people on the council about bears not being recovered.”
• The Task Force has also issued a 60-day notice of intent to sue the Forest Service over the Soldier-Butler logging project in the Ninemile area west of Missoula, which is also a potential linkage area for grizzlies in the Northern Continental Divide, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot recovery areas. The notice claims the Forest Service has not properly accounted for closed roads that are still being used, and that the project puts an unallowable amount of industrial activity in a prime grizzly habitat.
