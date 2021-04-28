Grizzly managers face conflicting politics

As they come out of their hibernation dens this spring, Montana grizzly bears awaken to a churning political landscape.
Some of that will go on display Thursday and Friday at the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem subcommittee meeting, held in cyberspace.
As the wildlife managers overseeing roughly 1,000 grizzlies inhabiting the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula convene, they will have fresh exhortations from the Montana Legislature and the state’s congressional delegation to consider.
They must also absorb the executive shifts from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, in contrast with the federal reverse of President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.
The Bullock administration convened a citizen’s grizzly bear advisory committee that produced a comprehensive study of management advice last fall. This winter, the Legislature passed and Gianforte signed several laws and proclamations complicating parts of that advice. That includes House Bill 468 by Rep. Paul Fielder allowing hound-hunting of black bears, which grizzly managers have warned would increase conflicts with federally protected grizzlies. And Senate Joint Resolution 18 from Sen. Bruce Gillespie, R-Kevin, called on Congress to delist grizzly bears everywhere in Montana and block judicial review of the move.
Senate Bill 267 by Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, limited the places where state biologists could relocate captured grizzlies and prohibited them from relocating a grizzly that’s causing conflict outside a federal recovery zone. That runs contrary to the advisory committee’s recommendation not to treat landscapes between recovery areas differently for bear-management purposes.
At the federal level, Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, along with fellow congressmen from Idaho and Wyoming, sent a letter on April 22 to Biden’s new Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her when she “will move forward to return grizzly bears in the GYE (Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem) and NCDE to state management?” They also claimed “inaction by the Administration to follow the science and pursue a return to state management has left many officials and constituents in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho scratching their heads.”
Haaland was confirmed as Interior head on March 15, six weeks before the letter was sent. The Trump administration did not propose any new grizzly delisting rule after one developed by the Democratic Obama administration was overturned in federal court in 2018.
In a separate statement, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he agreed grizzlies in Yellowstone and the Northern Continental Divide regions were recovered and he thought Fish, Wildlife and Parks is capable of managing those bears. But he didn’t join the delisting call.
“(O)ther populations aren’t there yet, and I’m going to continue fighting for collaborative efforts like nonlethal predator management and improving habitat corridors that will help get grizzlies fully recovered and off the ESA,” Tester wrote on Wednesday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a five-year Species Status Assessment on grizzly bears at the end of March. It noted that “there is enough future uncertainty associated with conservation efforts, such that the grizzly bear in the lower-48 states remains likely to become in danger of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout all of its range.” It concluded the grizzly still needed to keep its “threatened” status under the Endangered Species Act.
Part of that listing depends on whether states have adequate regulatory mechanisms to protect grizzlies after the federal protection gets removed. That’s where decisions on potential hunting conflicts, permissions to kill bears for “threatening” activity and limits on ability to handle bears outside of recovery areas could make it hard for the federal government to hand over jurisdiction.
With all that for context, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem subcommittee gathers Thursday morning for updates on grizzly population numbers, plans to manage bear deaths along the railroad tracks south of Glacier National Park, and a new DNA study of bear presence in southwest Montana.
On Friday, the members review a 20-year analysis of bear habitat conservation and updates from the 10 state, Tribal and federal agencies that have oversight of bears in the ecosystem.
The public can listen in on the discussion and make comments at the end of each daily session by following the links at igbconline.org/.