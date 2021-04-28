Grizzly managers face conflicting politics

“(O)ther populations aren’t there yet, and I’m going to continue fighting for collaborative efforts like nonlethal predator management and improving habitat corridors that will help get grizzlies fully recovered and off the ESA,” Tester wrote on Wednesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a five-year Species Status Assessment on grizzly bears at the end of March. It noted that “there is enough future uncertainty associated with conservation efforts, such that the grizzly bear in the lower-48 states remains likely to become in danger of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout all of its range.” It concluded the grizzly still needed to keep its “threatened” status under the Endangered Species Act.

Part of that listing depends on whether states have adequate regulatory mechanisms to protect grizzlies after the federal protection gets removed. That’s where decisions on potential hunting conflicts, permissions to kill bears for “threatening” activity and limits on ability to handle bears outside of recovery areas could make it hard for the federal government to hand over jurisdiction.