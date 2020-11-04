Half of Mineral County Sheriff's Office quarantined

The Mineral County sheriff, undersheriff, two deputies and a dispatcher are on quarantine through Nov. 16 after spending roughly 12 hours with a woman who tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Mike Toth told the Missoulian on Monday that group represents roughly half of the sworn deputies in the Mineral County Sheriff's office.
"Something like that decimates a small department," Toth said in a phone interview from home on Wednesday. "We're working with the health department, trying to figure out protocols for how we move forward."
Four deputies and a reserve officer remain active in Mineral County, as do five dispatchers, Toth said.
The contact began around 7 a.m. Monday when the sheriff, undersheriff and a deputy responded to a woman who was having a mental health crisis on Interstate 90. The woman was detained for her safety, Toth said, and put in a holding cell. Deputies and the sheriff all had extremely close contact over a long period of time, he said, including assisting the woman through the courthouse building and closely checking her for weapons.
Late Monday, a District Court judge ordered the woman be committed to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Toth said. In order to be admitted to the hospital, the woman needed a COVID-19 test. A female dispatcher joined a deputy in transporting the woman to Missoula for that test, where they learned she had the virus. By that time the woman had been in the custody of the sheriff's department for roughly 12 hours and had contact with five people.
Toth hopes the health department can help devise a plan to mitigate such exposure problems in the future; this is the second time one of his deputies has been quarantined as a close contact.
"I can work from home, answering the phone and emails," Toth said. "But this is going to keep going on, and with a small department, if there had been one or two more guys, we would have had to call in the state to come help."
It's a tough break for a county law enforcement agency that has worked hard in recent months to build its staffing back up to full force. The Mineral County jail has been a longstanding headache for officials there; without staff to keep the jail running, law enforcement is forced to send their inmates to other counties.
As far as counties along major highway routes, Mineral County has been relatively spared much of the devastation brought by COVID-19. The county has had only 17 cases since the onset of the pandemic eight months ago and suffered no deaths, according to the state COVID-19 tally. Meanwhile, the adjacent Missoula County has seen substantial growth in its own caseload in recent weeks, with 73 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to state officials' count.
Officials with the Mineral County Health Department were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Toth said he and the four others on quarantine will be tested on Friday, and those who don't test positive or develop symptoms may be released from quarantine on Nov. 16.
