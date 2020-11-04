Half of Mineral County Sheriff's Office quarantined

Toth hopes the health department can help devise a plan to mitigate such exposure problems in the future; this is the second time one of his deputies has been quarantined as a close contact.

"I can work from home, answering the phone and emails," Toth said. "But this is going to keep going on, and with a small department, if there had been one or two more guys, we would have had to call in the state to come help."

It's a tough break for a county law enforcement agency that has worked hard in recent months to build its staffing back up to full force. The Mineral County jail has been a longstanding headache for officials there; without staff to keep the jail running, law enforcement is forced to send their inmates to other counties.