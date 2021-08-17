Have vaccines, will travel: On the road with a covid entrepreneur

In some parts of the state, Austin is the only person administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the sole shot approved for those ages 12 to 17. When the mobile clinic leaves, local leaders must figure out how to fill the gaps between his visits.

Dressed in blue scrubs, Austin talks like a businessman who knows rural Montana. He's from Havre, a Montana town about 35 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, population roughly 9,000. For years, he traveled across the state as a relief pharmacist for drugstores. That work stalled when covid arrived.

Austin then wanted to create a mobile pharmacy, but a brick-and-mortar base was required to obtain a state pharmacy license. So, in July 2020, he opened his own shop in Billings, Montana's largest city.

There he offered rapid covid tests, which had been in short supply. He also expanded beyond what's found in typical drugstores: After trying cryotherapy once himself, he bought a machine to add to his pharmacy's list of services. When he noticed people could rent electric scooters in town, he began selling them. Then he used flu shots to conduct a test run of his vaccine tour last fall on the slogan "Get a brew, not the flu," partnering with breweries to give a free drink to anyone getting a shot. In April, he hit the road with covid vaccines, leaving his team of seven employees to keep his Billings drugstore running.