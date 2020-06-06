HazMat team responds to Superior incident

Missoula's Regional HazMat Team was called to the scene of a semi-trailer carrying a hazardous material that turned onto its side on the Interstate 90 on-ramp in Superior shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Missoula Fire Department.
The HazMat team assisted the Superior and St. Regis fire departments in identifying the product as a mixture containing trimethylbenzene, according to the release from department Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll.
HazMat techs "wore protective equipment and were able to enter the semi-trailer and isolate and contain the leaking product," the release said.
Once the leak was contained and the product stabilized, the Montana Department of Transportation and the local fire department took over the scene, according to the release.
