High demand, high prices for forest products amid pandemic

McKenzie says Stoltze has been especially busy in the last three months and has increased production at its mill in Columbia Falls. Even though production has increased, it is still restrained by log supply with a limited access to timber.

"They don't last long," McKenzie said about the market prices. "Prices are highly volatile and we're anticipating there will be an adjustment in prices."

In addition to high wood product demand, F.H. Stoltze is receiving a lot of inquiries from people who are interested in buying the company's timberlands. While Stoltze has one or two parcels for sale, the company does not intend to sell most of its timberland, McKenzie said.

With a 39,367-acre tree farm, the company is continuing to expand the business with both its timberland and sawmill. Stoltze is Montana's oldest lumber company, which was established in 1912 and began sawmill production in 1923 at the Halfmoon site in Columbia Falls. The company annually produces 65 to 70 million board feet.