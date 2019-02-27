Highway 93 between Ronan and St. Ignatius is currently closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash, the Montana Department of Transportation said late Wednesday.
Winter conditions have led to crashes across western Montana throughout the day. Highway 12 opened midafternoon Wednesday after a semi-truck crash shortly before noon on blocked both lanes of traffic west of Lolo Pass, according to MDT.
MDT made the announcement reopening traffic on the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The roadways across most of Montana were snow- and ice-covered Wednesday morning, according to the MDT online road map. Much of western Montana remains under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
Sgt. Shawn Smally with the Montana Highway Patrol said there were no injuries reported by late Wednesday afternoon, as most crashes had been slide-offs.
"People are just driving too fast," he said. "It creates problems."
The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed an emergency order due to harsh winter conditions suspending rules that restrict working hours for truckers carrying heating fuel.
Montana Highway Patrol also responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 90, seven miles west of Superior on Wednesday, within minutes of the semi crash on Lolo Pass.