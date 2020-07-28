Hiker dies in Glacier National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Wisconsin man collapsed and died while hiking with his family Monday in Glacier National Park, according to a news release from the park.

The park received a report at 4:45 p.m. Monday that a man had collapsed and was unresponsive on the Siyeh Pass trail, about a mile from the Siyeh Bend trailhead, the release said.

"Glacier National Park employees responded from Going-to-the-Sun Road on foot. Other hikers, including the man’s stepson, were performing CPR when National Park Service staff arrived. Rangers also used an automatic external defibrillator to attempt to resuscitate the victim, but these efforts were unsuccessful," it said.

The man, from Waupun, Wisconsin, apparently died of natural causes, according to the Glacier County Coroner.

