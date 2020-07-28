Hiker dies in Glacier National Park
Hiker dies in Glacier National Park

Gunsight Pass in Glacier National Park

A backpacker crosses a snowfield on the eastern side of Gunsight Pass in Glacier National Park.

 Jennifer Grigg photo

A 43-year-old Wisconsin man collapsed and died while hiking with his family Monday in Glacier National Park, according to a news release from the park.

The park received a report at 4:45 p.m. Monday that a man had collapsed and was unresponsive on the Siyeh Pass trail, about a mile from the Siyeh Bend trailhead, the release said.

"Glacier National Park employees responded from Going-to-the-Sun Road on foot. Other hikers, including the man’s stepson, were performing CPR when National Park Service staff arrived. Rangers also used an automatic external defibrillator to attempt to resuscitate the victim, but these efforts were unsuccessful," it said.

The man, from Waupun, Wisconsin, apparently died of natural causes, according to the Glacier County Coroner.

