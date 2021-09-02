 Skip to main content
Hiker reported missing in Glacier National Park
Hiker reported missing in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park authorities are searching for a 34-year-old woman believed to be hiking in late August.

Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman was believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or 31, according to a Facebook post from Glacier National Park. Coleman is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 128 pounds with blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have seen Coleman in Glacier National Park to call the tip line at 406-888-7077.

