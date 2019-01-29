KALISPELL — A skijoring race in northwestern Montana was called off early after a horse was injured on the course and had to be euthanized.
The Daily Inter Lake reports the horse was injured Sunday at the World Invitational Skijoring races, which pair a horse and rider with a skier being pulled through a course. The event was being held at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish in conjunction with the Whitefish Winter Carnival.
Skijoring committee member Mike Righetti says the rider hit a turn too hard, and the horse stumbled and "rolled wrong." The owner decided to euthanize the horse, and a vote was taken to end the races early.
Righetti says skijoring event organizers work hard to make the course safe, but the sport comes with a "known risk" of injury.
