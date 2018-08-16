GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The Howe Ridge Fire here covered about 3,500 acres Thursday morning — a 900-acre increase from Wednesday.
Separately, on Wednesday Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry issued an evacuation warning for a small number of residents near Essex due to the nearby Paola Ridge fire, currently 400 acres.
In a press release Thursday morning, Glacier National Park stated that “fire burned actively through the night, with single tree torching and spotting producing growth to the southwest. Additional spotting and growth were observed on the north edge of the fire on the southern slope of Mount Stanton, as well as the northwest edge of the fire toward Rogers Lake.”
An aircraft equipped with infrared-imaging equipment flew over the fire Wednesday night, allowing its measurement to be updated.
Meanwhile, two helicopters continued dropping water on the edges of the fire Wednesday, and structural protection crews continued working around Lake McDonald.
The press release cautioned that “increased atmospheric instability” is expected for the rest of the day. “Wind directions will change, resulting in potential for the fire to expand to the southwest and northeast.” In Apgar Village, businesses and park staff began wetting down lawns with sprinklers and garden hoses.
A total of 78 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, and a Type 1 Incident Management Team is scheduled to assume control Friday morning.