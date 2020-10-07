 Skip to main content
Hubbard fire near Marion pops to 120 acres

Hubbard fire near Marion pops to 120 acres

Flathead fire (copy)

Late season wildfires remain a hazard in the Flathead Valley.

 CSKT Division of Fire

A wildfire that jumped from 1 to 10 acres in a few hours Tuesday expanded Wednesday to 120 acres overnight southwest of Marion.

The Hubbard Dam fire now has 35 personnel backed up by aircraft and several bulldozers, according to Department of Natural Resources and Conservation spokesman Ernie Nace. While the fire progress had slowed on Wednesday afternoon, fire managers are concerned that a forecast change in weather on Thursday or Friday could bring breezy conditions and aggravate the situation.

No structures are threatened as of Wednesday, with the flames consuming mostly grass, brush and light timber. However, it was producing heavy smoke visible from many parts of the Flathead Valley.

Weather forecasts for the Kalispell area call for highs in the low 70s and winds up to 20 mph on Thursday, with milder conditions settling in Friday. Nace said fire conditions remain dangerous with the sunny days and lack of recent rain drying out fuels. 

