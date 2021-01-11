 Skip to main content
Hungry Horse wreck leaves one dead
A Columbia Falls man died on Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Hungry Horse, Montana.

John Werner, 56, died after the Subaru he was driving collided with another car and he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the Flathead County Coroner. Medical personnel attempted to save his life, but he died on scene.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 2 East, near Glacier Hills Drive West. No information was provided about the other vehicle. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In total this year in Montana, seven people have died in seven car crashes, according to MHP. In 2020, the total number of people who died in a fatal car crash was 209. That is a 13.5% increase compared to 2018 and 2019.

