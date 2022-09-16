'I couldn't stay quiet': Ryan Busse's crusade against the gun industry, NRA 'radicalization'

KALISPELL – It is early afternoon, and already the nation’s lone — and often lonely — ex-insider crusader against the “radicalization” of the firearms industry and the National Rifle Association has lent his voice to a full activist slate.

Just prior, Ryan Busse had a second appearance on former senator Al Franken’s podcast, the two inserting Saturday Night Live-esque levity into the otherwise deadly serious topic of gun-culture threats to American democracy. Before that was a solemn reminder of a tragedy Busse and especially his wife, Sara, dub their "tipping point": A call from a Connecticut woman whose son and 25 others were riddled with AR-15 rounds at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

For Busse, 52, who spent “25 years and four days” as an innovator and leader in the firearms industry and now waxes ominously about its gale-force shift from advocating responsibility and safety to fomenting anger and grievance for power and profit, those calls and a steady flow of unvarnished tweets represented just another day at the home office – at least, when he’s there.

Five days earlier, the jet-lagged author of “Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America” had engrossed a crowd of 700 at Chautauqua, New York, on the same stage where Salman Rushdie was stabbed. Busse also has provided closed-door briefings for senators at the behest of Montana Sen. Jon Tester, has twice testified before Congress, and is a fixture at media outlets not joined at the hip with the NRA and Remington.

Quote “The thing I’ve seen in gun people, a lot of them are good, patriotic Americans, too, and they’re worried about the way gun radicalization has been spun into something that threats the very existence of our democracy. OK, meet them there. I know you want them to be worried about Sandy Hook, but they weren’t. I know they should’ve been, but they weren’t. But they are worried about this. I’m worried about this. We’re all worried about this.” - Ryan Busse

Small wonder.

Busse is, by his own admission and lament, the one industry ex-pat – out of the millions who have worked in it, or paid NRA dues, or like him simply value gun ownership as an intrinsic part of America’s fabric – who has pierced the veil of gunsmoke to speak out credibly against a culture that prosperously fed, clothed and housed him.

“A unicorn,” Sara Busse describes him, her eyes misting with pride.

Busse was once the sales savvy behind the stylish Kimber America brand, selling millions of guns. He won industry awards. He also orchestrated a ruthless dealer boycott of Smith & Wesson, ultimately costing its CEO his job, after the company went rogue by bargaining with the Clinton Administration.

Now, in his book and on the stump, he takes aim at his former industry, and even himself, for an evolution he realized nearly two decades ago was “going really going off the rails.”

“Why me? I don’t know,” Busse says reflectively. “I just happened to be somebody who decided to be critical of it while still being in it, and that just doesn’t happen in the gun industry. If it’s an affliction, if it’s a blessing, whatever. I just cared too much about the stuff. I felt like the industry betrayed me and is betraying all of America, and I literally just couldn’t look away from it. It just ate at me every single day.

“I couldn’t stay quiet.”

Quote “We don’t face public backlash. We’ve had a lot of support here. But I don’t walk into Costco with my book on my shirt and expect to get pats on the back. It’s been good, great, very positive outreach. And I think it’s because people when they first hear about book think it’s going to be one dialectical screed one particular way, but to me it’s like I’m trying to stand up for the great middle in America.” - Ryan Busse

Busse is sitting at the dining room table in his spacious west Kalispell home, a large elk rack mounted above a stone fireplace his left shoulder. With his rugged build, salt-and-pepper beard beneath a bald scalp, and checkerboard flannel shirt, he looks as if he bushwhacked straight from the pages of a Cabela’s catalogue.

A few feet away, in front of picture windows framing a lush side-yard of Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, a life-sized mountain goat appears poised to leap onto a rocky cornice. Photos of the couple and their lanky sons, high schoolers Lander (Wyoming) and Badge (Badger-Two Medicine), are mostly set outdoors, some with firearms.

At his feet, bird dogs Aldo (Leopold) and Teddy (Roosevelt) circle restlessly, the raindrops outside and their instincts inside issuing an early whiff of grouse season.

And locked in a safe, out of sight, are more firearms than Busse has bothered to count.

“I honestly don’t know how many I have,” he said.

It is this persona that helps explain how Busse is thriving with a narrative – or, at least, hasn’t been muzzled – where others failed or were marginalized.

Busse speaks firearms fluently. He grew up with guns on a conservation-oriented cow-calf, wheat and sunflower ranch in northwest Kansas, where pinging tin cans and rabbits or hunting pheasant and deer is a natural pastime when the nearest fast-food hangout is 60 dusty miles away.

At the time, NRA membership was a badge of responsibility, worn on a hunting vest for passing a firearms-safety course. Busse recalls a rancher showing up to a shooting event with an AR-15 and being roundly scolded to stow it in his truck.

“Everything fun or family-oriented that we did usually involved guns,” he said. “That’s my attachment to my culture growing up.”

So after playing baseball at little Bethany College in Kansas he gravitated to a vocation that allowed him to be outdoors and around guns. First it was briefly with Burris Optics, but then he and a colleague were asked to run a two-man shop in Kalispell for Kimber, then a fledgling start-up in Clackamas, Oregon, known for its craftsmanship.

Kimber was hand-to-mouth when Busse arrived as an entry-level executive, but he devised a dealer-direct sales approach that quickly elevated him to the vice president’s chair pushing products he describes as the“Porsche, BMW or Jaguar” of firearms. Several times he was among three Industry Person of the Year finalists.

“We sold really nice stuff and marketed it in very desirable ways and people in the industry appreciated the way we marketed it,” he recalls. “They wanted what we made. So we got lots of friends and I got a lot of recognition because of that.”

The lifestyle, he reckoned, was perfectly scripted.

It took five epiphanies spread over 18 years to drive him from it.

Doubts first emerged in 2000, amid the boycott that nearly crushed Smith & Wesson. Bowing to lawsuits and public pressure after the Columbine massacre, the iconic company had agreed to locks on handguns and authorized dealers conducting background checks, among other compromises Second Amendment absolutists deemed intolerable.

The boycott, Busse now believes, jump-started today’s radicalization.

“I had developed an unthinking loyalty to the industry just because I thought I should, and I wanted to make my mark,” he said. “I liken it to 18-year-old kids who signed up for World War II. You didn’t ask, you just ran and did it like it was your patriotic duty. I kind of felt that way for my first few years in the industry.

“I look back on that as a lesson I learned and something I never wanted to do again.”

Quote “Not a lot of people want to put themselves out there. I look at the people on the right who want to do the right thing, like the Cassady Hutchinsons, they know what they’re going to go through, they know the sort of persecution they’re going to get, and I really wouldn’t wish it on anybody. You don’t volunteer for it. Most people don’t have the makeup to do it. Several people that have recently left the industry have reached out to say thank you for doing this, it’s gone way too far. They’re worried that if the industry stays on this trajectory what it’s going to do to all of our rights.” - Ryan Busse

Four years later, Busse, an eventual board chairman of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, spoke passionately at the National Press Club against oil-and-gas exploration of Montana's Badger-Two Medicine region. As a kid whose father was one of the first in Kansas to farm according to Conservation Reserve Program principles, he developed a connection for wild spaces even as he understood the tilled soil paid the bills.

The subsequent backlash, especially among hunters, surprised and chagrined him. He decided then he was “not going to look away from stuff I knew was wrong.”

By 2007, Busse had taken a liking to presidential candidate Barack Obama. To reveal it publicly or even to insider friends, though, could cost him his job – “I know it sounds crazy, but it was totally true,” he says – because of a conviction that Obama was coming for America's guns.

Even worse was a more insidious ugliness.

“It went from an industry never selling more than 7 million guns (annually) before Barack Obama was elected to selling 16 million guns after he was elected, but that didn’t bother me,” he recalled. “It was the reasons that bothered me. It was because so much of that happened because of irrational fears about a Black president. Or the conspiracy theory that he was going to rewrite the Constitution.

“Heck, I was trying to build a gun company and I wanted to sell more guns, but I didn’t want to sell them because people were fearful of a Black president. It was the way things were happening that really started to scare me.”

Then, the "tipping point”: Sandy Hook. At the time, his boys were roughly the same age as the victims.

Until Sandy Hook, Ryan says he was “someone who tried to do well while doing good” while Sara was “always focused on doing good and the doing well part will take care of itself.” After Sandy Hook, his switch flipped.

Quote “I was proud of the company I was building, I liked building guns and selling guns, but I wasn’t going to be devoted to it in a way that everybody else was. So I had this sort of out of body experience. When you’re in it that long and you’re critical of it you start to see a lot of shit. You start to realize a lot of things a lot of other things people let slip by that they think are normal, and that it’s not at all normal. The way that the industry slid into being so influential in our politics and is so dangerous now, it’s the whole kind of frog in the boiling water thing. I kind of got out of the water.” - Ryan Busse

They began to plot his exit.

“For me, viscerally, I said, ‘You can’t be doing this’,” remembers Sara, 45, a tall, trim and athletic Kansas State alum who met Ryan at his brother’s wedding a quarter-century ago. “This literally feels like we have blood on our hands.”

Even so, it was yet six more years before Busse, who still thought he could exact change on the inside, finally extricated himself from an industry job that paid more than $200,000.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, a shooter with an AR-15 killed 17 and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In a kneejerk moment of rage, Sara posted on Facebook that the NRA “needs to go down in flames.”

From the Kimber office, Ryan called Sara and told her he was “catching a lot of heat” for her post. She asked if he wanted her to remove it. He told her he wouldn’t tell her what to do.

Sara deleted it.

“I knew how much was happening to him,” she explained. “I wasn’t thinking; I was just being a mom. I was so angry. But I was not willing for him to bear that cost.”

Said Ryan: “That whole thing is so emblematic. She put up that post and it was like an hour or two and the phone calls were pouring in at Kimber. When I talk about that sort of totalitarian enforcement thing we felt we lived under, it happened very fast.”

Busse finally left Kimber in August 2020.

And began to write.

Initially he considered a cheeky wild-West hybrid of TV's “Breaking Bad” and “The Office”. His Missoula literary agent, Julie Stevenson, disabused him of the idea.

“It was clear to me from the moment I met Ryan that he needed to speak his truth and that he'd been pressured and silenced for a long time in all the subtle ways that an oppressive and authoritarian culture can silence a person,” Stevenson said. “So I told him that this needed to be a serious and impactful account of what he had actually experienced in the firearms industry, of what made him recoil in disgust even though he loved hunting and appreciated well-made rifles.

“I told him he needed to write a story that his sons would be proud of.”

Quote “We had an industry and entity that profited from the worst outcomes in society. The more racial invective there was the more guns they sold, the more fear there as in society the more guns were sold, the more Barack Obama was going to rewrite the Constitution the more guns were sold. I was worried about the loop.” - Ryan Busse

Ryan and Sara braced for “Gunfight” to unleash anger, much like they’d already experienced up close and too personal.

During a tense Black Lives Matter rally two summers ago in Kalispell, a man in a red MAGA hat with a holstered pistol began screaming from spittle range at 12-year-old Badge, jabbing a finger in his chest and berating him as “an evil little bastard.”

Ryan, describing the scene as the most terrifying he’s known, stepped between the two and told the man he wouldn’t walk upright for months if he didn’t back off. The man moved away, calling him “an evil f*cker” as a parting shot.

“I mean, it was crazy,” Ryan said.

As publication neared, Ryan and Sara fretted about the family’s safety, especially Lander and Badge, also dedicated activists – “I have a lot to say about my dad,” Lander said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what he’s doing” — in their own right. They imagined AR-15s pointed at them from the nearby hills, perhaps even on the asphalt road to their home, where they pass a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flag and conspiratorial rants on a chain-link fence. They considered moving.

To their surprise and relief, the reaction since “Gunfight” was published in October has been overwhelmingly supportive, perhaps in part because the industry has largely ignored it. Ryan said he receives a steady stream of grateful emails, texts and social media response. Signings at Whitefish and Kalispell bookstores were uneventful.

“In some ways it was a little anticlimactic because of the incredible nastiness we thought would happen right off the bat that I was really worried about and detested and was scared about,” Ryan said. “Not that I don’t get ugly comments. (Donald) Trump Jr. attacked me and I get some of that. But for the most part it has been positive.

“We anticipated like 50 to 1 trolls to praise, and it’s been 50 to 1 praise to trolls.”

Not that there hasn’t been pain. They’re estranged from some family members. And they’ve lost longtime friends, notably from Ryan’s old social circles.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers publicly distanced itself. So did Kimber. Some hunting groups labeled him a traitor.

“The thing for me that’s probably the most surprising about the whole thing is how incredible the response has been but also how lonely it has been,” Sara said. “It’s just very lonely to be a leader. So while it’s been good, the reality is also that it’s hard. I was always the one in the background saying it’s going to take a strong white man to bust down the door to let everybody else through this thing, and that’s what has happened.

“You just don’t realize how lonely it is being the one there at the door.”

Quote “There’s a subset of gun culture now that believes it’s their patriotic duty, and it may even be preferable, to engage in some sort of bloody Civil War. There’s a twisted sense of what guns have become to people that they literally almost wish for a time where they can use guns to overthrow a democracy. And I see a lot of over-marketing to that sort of concept. Now they’re out in the wide open and I’m worried they’re going to come to fruition.” - Ryan Busse

Busse can rattle off names of the few connected to the industry who dared question its direction, all silenced or allowed back only after apologizing profusely.

He says he’s avoided a similar fate because firearms are no longer his livelihood. “Gunfight”, speaking engagements and advising the Biden Administration and Giffords advocacy group pay the bills, along with Sara’s marketing company.

“His message has just been so important to some of the successes we’ve had,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of Giffords, a gun-violence law center founded by former Arizona representative Gabby Giffords in 2013 two years after she was shot during a Tucson rally. “It takes a lot of courage to step away from a career and a livelihood. It takes courage to speak up against an industry that’s aligned with some really scary extremist far-right groups.

“He started with one book and one voice, and as soon as he started speaking out, and as soon as people started reading his book, he wasn’t alone for long.”

Said Tester, in an email: “He understands guns and the important role they play in Montana and many other parts of the country, and that gives him a unique voice in the debate about community safety. He is honestly and earnestly concerned about the direction of our country, and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind.”

Amid such support, Busse is even more empowered to take direct aim at the firearms industry and the NRA, which he says are shamefully exploiting fear, especially in young men. Such extremists, he said, represent a tiny fraction of Americans, but they are loud, aggrieved and armed.

“The byproduct of the culture that is created is directly contributing to outcomes like Buffalo and Uvalde and Highland Park," he said, "because these are for the most part troubled young men, teen-agers in many instances, who are told they, too, can be a tactical bad ass and solve their problems by grabbing this gun. There’s a direct line to the marketing and divisive fearful conspiratorial political rhetoric that the industry is engaged in, and I don’t see any of that lessening now.

“I see it getting worse. It can get a lot f*cking worse.”

Does Busse see hope? Yes. He points to 65 senators voting in June for the country’s first major gun-safety legislation in 28 years.

Getting there, he said, required reframing the discussion.

Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park and Las Vegas have all been rationalized as “single bad actor” incidents. What can’t be rationalized away, he said, is what he calls “domestic terrorism” groups such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Boogaloo Boys organizing around radicalizing firearms.

“That distresses people a lot more than a single bad-actor thing, as horrific as they are,” Busse said. “Many politicians aren’t leaders, right? They’re followers. They sense the sort of angst that is in the American public. There is angst or you wouldn’t have 65 senators voting for it.”

Quote “The amount of people now who identify with the whole Second Amendment absolutism sort of thing is growing and I’m worried about that. It’s not 50 percent of America. I doubt it’s 20 percent of America. But if it’s 10, and it might be, that’s way too much. And they’re the loudest, they have the biggest mics and, importantly, they instinctually know how to intimidate people into believing they’re much larger, much more numerous and more powerful than they are. That’s a recipe for growing a movement that is frightening.” - Ryan Busse

As much as Busse points a finger at the industry and the NRA, he isn’t shy about turning blame back on himself.

To that end, “Gunfight” has been cathartic.

“Whatever part I played in setting that in motion, I regret it because that’s led to really disastrous outcomes for the country,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking it’s a mea culpa or how sorry I am. I did the best I could and this is what happened, and the country needs to know it. This is the true story of how our country got here.

“I don’t sugarcoat my role in it. I don’t run from it. I’m honest about it.”

Why him? Sara Busse thinks she knows.

“I hate to use a biblical term, but it’s because the scales are off his eyes,” she said. “Once you’ve seen something, you can’t un-see it. And I think eventually he just saw.”

He did, though he insists it isn't him that's changed. It's the culture.

Only the worry has changed. He knows he isn't alone in that regard, but activist voices like his remain scarce or, in his old industry, non-existent.

“So," he said, "here I am.”