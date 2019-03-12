For the first time in its history, Mack Days has been delayed by weather.
The multi-week fishing tournament, held twice a year on Flathead Lake, had been scheduled to start on March 15.
But on Tuesday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fish, Wildlife, Recreation & Conservation announced that "due to the current ice buildup along the Flathead Lake boat ramp areas the 2019 Spring Mack Days has been delayed for one week."
Cindy Benson, Mack Days' manager and a fisheries specialist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said that this winter's icy conditions are unprecedented in Mack Days' 17-year history.
"Since 2002, since we've started, we've never been delayed," she said.
Tournament organizers have set an "optimistic start date" of March 22, but warn that if icy conditions persist, they may have to postpone it another week. The May 12 end date remains the same
"It's been quite the year; we're just crossing our fingers," Benson said.
The National Weather Service predicts that the Polson area will see daytime highs in the mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday, and that temperatures will climb into the 40s over the weekend.
Visit www.mackdays.com for more information.