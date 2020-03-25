Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues statewide stay-at-home order
breaking topical top story

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues statewide stay-at-home order

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

In this March 13, 2020 file photo Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at his Statehouse office in Boise, Idaho. 

 Darin Oswald

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state.

The governor also issued a new "extreme emergency" declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho's health care system.

"We are doing everything at the appropriate time," Little said of the stay-at-home order. "We are all in this together."

Both Washington state and Oregon have also issued statewide stay-at-home orders in recent days.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff
Local News

Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff

Scores of nurses, support staff and other medical workers at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula were suddenly either laid off indefinitely or had their hours reduced last week. All affected workers were also told they can't use their paid time off to make up for lost income.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News