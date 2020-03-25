Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues statewide stay-at-home order

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state.

The governor also issued a new "extreme emergency" declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho's health care system.

"We are doing everything at the appropriate time," Little said of the stay-at-home order. "We are all in this together."

Both Washington state and Oregon have also issued statewide stay-at-home orders in recent days.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0