 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

  • 0

LIBBY — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Darren Short said in a statement.

As deputies were traveling to the area west of Troy, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911.

He reported that a group of four men was navigating through a rough stretch of river about 3 to 4 miles (5 to 8 kilometers) north of the Kootenai River when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him, Short said.

His body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. in the Kootenai River near the Montana-Idaho line, Short said.

Koning, 50, was an experienced kayaker who owned a guide business, Coroner Steve Schnackenberg said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches discounted internet service program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News