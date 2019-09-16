{{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — A 75-year-old man drowned in northwestern Montana while working on his boat on the west side of Flathead Lake near Rollins.

John Stoianoff was last seen performing some boat maintenance early Thursday afternoon. Someone called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. after spotting him at the bottom of the lake.

A Lake County deputy recovered his body from 12 to 15 feet of water. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sheriff Don Bell says an autopsy determined Stoianoff died of accidental drowning.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stoianoff had residences in Lewiston, Idaho and in Lake County, Montana.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0