In Worden, Ballantine, fixing unsafe water system has gotten complicated since COVID-19 hit

In light of the meeting cancellations, the board may turn to mailers to inform the public, Fredericks said, but no decisions have been made yet. Putting information online might not be an effective way to reach some of his community's older residents with limited internet access and experience, he said.

Fredericks, 62, said board members will continue to work on an alternative to public meetings.

"The younger people, they're all online, but the makeup of our community is more toward the elderly side than the young side, so that creates some issues for us, and we don't know how we're going to address that just yet," Fredericks said Wednesday.

The high nitrate levels led to the discovery of algae in the water, which according to Montana DEQ is a clear sign of surface water contamination. The current water treatment methods in place for the water system in question are inadequate to deal with some surface water pathogens, like cryptosporidium, a shelled parasite.

High nitrate levels can be fatal for infants and dangerous for adults. Surface water pathogens can cause several health issues including nausea, fever and diarrhea. Boiling water actually increases nitrate levels.