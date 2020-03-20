In Worden, Ballantine, fixing unsafe water system has gotten complicated since COVID-19 hit

A preliminary engineering report including solutions to deal long term with the drinking water problem in Worden and Ballantine is expected to be in the hands of the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District board by the end of March.
Conveying that information to the public, however, has become more complicated.
Concerns about the new coronavirus related to public gatherings has forced the cancellation of two public meetings in April, WBYC Water and Sewer District board member Gary Fredericks.
One meeting would have been to communicate the report's findings and give people a chance to ask questions related to the ongoing effort to resolve the water issue. Another meeting would explore timelines depending on which solution was chosen.
The water problem in the two communities northeast of Billings stretches back to summer 2019, when high nitrate levels dangerous to infants were detected in one of two drinking water sources in Worden and Ballantine. That led to the discovery of surface water contamination, which the current water treatment system cannot treat.
In light of the meeting cancellations, the board may turn to mailers to inform the public, Fredericks said, but no decisions have been made yet. Putting information online might not be an effective way to reach some of his community's older residents with limited internet access and experience, he said.
Fredericks, 62, said board members will continue to work on an alternative to public meetings.
"The younger people, they're all online, but the makeup of our community is more toward the elderly side than the young side, so that creates some issues for us, and we don't know how we're going to address that just yet," Fredericks said Wednesday.
The high nitrate levels led to the discovery of algae in the water, which according to Montana DEQ is a clear sign of surface water contamination. The current water treatment methods in place for the water system in question are inadequate to deal with some surface water pathogens, like cryptosporidium, a shelled parasite.
High nitrate levels can be fatal for infants and dangerous for adults. Surface water pathogens can cause several health issues including nausea, fever and diarrhea. Boiling water actually increases nitrate levels.
The water source in question has been used for drinking water since about the 1970s and involves an infiltration gallery system with an underground drainpipe. In August, Fredericks said they were trying to find the source of the surface water intrusion would be akin to finding a needle in a haystack.
"Ultimately we want to make sure the next several generations don't have to worry about this," Fredericks said. "We're going to be replacing a very, very old system with hopefully a newer and better one."
One potential option is a new water treatment facility. That could cost an estimated $4-$5 million, a manager for Great West Engineering in Billings said in August.
Meanwhile, volunteers continue to meet the community's immediate needs by distributing donated bottled water in Worden.
It's only recently that Fredericks and his wife have taken a step back from running the volunteer water distribution station on Saturdays. The new volunteer in charge is WBYC board member Joey Oltrogge.
"I've had a few medical problems recently that are complicated by the coronavirus, too," Fredericks said. "One reason I was so relieved when Joey offered to take the reigns is because it was getting to be a hardship for me."
Some people in the area during the past few months may have installed water treatment systems in their homes, Fredericks said, so fewer people have needed the donated water in recent weeks. Still, the water distribution system goes through about two pallets of donated water a week.
The water supply had begun to dwindle until the Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative donated more in early March. Heights Ace Hardware, Stockman Bank in Worden, Valley Farmers Supply in Worden and R&R Hardware in Huntley also have donated water.
Over a two-hour period Saturday, about 50 people showed up at the district office in Worden to pick up water, Oltrogge said. Some are older than 60, if they can't get the water into their vehicles on their own, Oltrogge said she's there to help. She also "volunteered" her husband to join her her this weekend.
Staff from the local school and other community members have also been delivering water to those who cannot pick it up themselves for health or other reasons.
Oltrogge has also expanded water distribution hours.
The water is available to residents in the water district, and Oltrogge has expanded pickup hours to:
- Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Mondays, 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
People in the water district still need to be careful with their water consumption, she stressed.
"It's just very important that people still know that it's still not safe to boil the water and drink it out here," she said.