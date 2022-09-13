Indigenous ancestors found on North Dakota college campus

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks has begun the process of repatriating sacred objects and ancestral remains that belong to Indigenous communities that were found weeks ago on the school’s campus.

At a news conference Wednesday, school President Andrew Armacost said in November 2021, the university formed a UND repatriation committee to develop policies on the process of returning Native artifacts to tribal lands.

In late February and early March, the committee found a significant number of artifacts on campus, including ancestral remains. Armacost noted that the records of what is in possession of the university is incomplete but there are more than 250 boxes of artifacts and the number of ancestors “can be measured in the dozens.” Wednesday’s statement and news conference were the first public statements issued since.

The university has been in touch with 13 tribes, a number he says will continue to grow, to gain their advice and counsel to make sure the process is done correctly and completed.

“First, I sincerely express my apologies and heartfelt regrets that UND has not already repatriated these ancestors and sacred objects as they should have been years ago,” Armacost said in a statement. “Second, I pledge my administration’s full support and commitment to the tribal nations impacted by this mistake. Our primary goal now is to work diligently until all ancestors and sacred objects are returned home, regardless of how long it takes.”

On March 3, the first ancestor was discovered by members of the committee.

Fighting back tears, Laine Lyons, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, said it is a day and moment she will never forget. Lyons is a committee member.

“In that moment, my heart sunk into my stomach,” she said. “It was at that moment that I knew we were another institution that didn't do the right thing.”

After sharing the news with other committee members, many felt the same feelings of betrayal, anger, sadness, frustration and exhaustion, she said.

Some 870,000 Native American artifacts that should be returned to tribes under federal law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country, according to an Associated Press review of data maintained by the National Park Service.

As the search continued to other areas and more remains were found, each new discovery “felt like a deeper and deeper cut in our hearts,” Lyons said.

In 1990, Congress passed the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act, commonly known as NAGPRA. It is a federal law enacted to protect and provide the repatriation of “human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony.”

According to the National Park Service website, any “federal agencies and museums, universities, state agencies, local governments, or any institution that receives Federal funds must comply with NAGPRA.”

Along with working with tribes, the university has also been working with government agencies to ensure the law is being followed correctly.

Taking questions from the media, Armacost was asked about the timeline of events and why it took as much time as it did to make the information available to the public, as well as why the news conference wasn’t live-streamed.

After the discovery of the remains, he said the university immediately began working with tribal representatives in the region and following their lead was an important priority.

“The fact that it took us six months to get here, we went as fast as humanly possible, speaking with as many people as we could to get to this point,” Armacost said. “So there is no interest or intent on hiding this. We're as public as possible.”