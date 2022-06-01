Indigenous Vote to accept board member applicants

Indigenous Vote is currently accepting nominations for board members.

The nonprofit organization focuses on strengthening the voices and representation of Native Americans. The Board of Directors for Indigenous Vote meets monthly and helps lead and provide oversight for a variety of proactive outreach efforts.

Strong candidates applying for the board would represent the diverse tribal afflictions and issues relevant to Native nations. The organization strives to have a board that represents the fullness of Montana's native populations, including a range of ages, geographical locations, tribal afflictions and expertise on issues which affect Indian Country.

Areas of focus for the Board of Directors and its member include democracy and voting rights, natural resources, MMIWP, public education and Indigenous languages and other topics.

Those interested should submit their application via email to info@indigenousvote.org. More information can be found at indigenousvote.org.

