 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Indigenous Vote to accept board member applicants

  • 0

Indigenous Vote is currently accepting nominations for board members. 

The nonprofit organization focuses on strengthening the voices and representation of Native Americans. The Board of Directors for Indigenous Vote meets monthly and helps lead and provide oversight for a variety of proactive outreach efforts. 

Strong candidates applying for the board would represent the diverse tribal afflictions and issues relevant to Native nations. The organization strives to have a board that represents the fullness of Montana's native populations, including a range of ages, geographical locations, tribal afflictions and expertise on issues which affect Indian Country. 

Areas of focus for the Board of Directors and its member include democracy and voting rights, natural resources, MMIWP, public education and Indigenous languages and other topics.

Those interested should submit their application via email to info@indigenousvote.org. More information can be found at indigenousvote.org.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows crucial link between office temperatures, worker productivity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News