Insurers in Montana waive virus test fees; state receives more tests

The Health Department stated the current test does not screen people for their risk or exposure to the virus; it can only diagnose someone with COVID-19 who is showing symptoms. In addition, with only 200 individual tests initially available for testing statewide, health providers have had to work judiciously in determining whom to test.

"We need to work effectively with the resources we currently have,” Farr said. “Right now, the best tool we have in our community is prevention. Wash your hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick and disinfect surfaces frequently. If you do exhibit symptoms of fever, coughing or shortness of breath, call your medical provider first and stay home except when seeking medical treatment.”

Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, wrote in an email that since the first 200 tests were provided to the department, “we have received more from (the federal Centers for Disease Control), and have hundreds left. We continue to test daily, and report test results daily online. As we move forward, we’ll be able to ask CDC for more.” Any patient who meets the testing criteria, he wrote, is isolated with supportive care either at home or in a hospital.