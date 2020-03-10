Insurers in Montana waive virus test fees

Four insurance companies, representing a total of more than 450,000 Montanans, will waive fees around testing for the disease, Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced Tuesday.
There were still no reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Montana Tuesday morning, even as the number of people tested inched upward, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service’s. The total number of people tested — all with negative results — rose from 11 to 15, while just two people remained under monitoring, according to DPHHS.
According to Rosendale's office:
Montana Health CO-OP, insuring about 19,500 Montanans, will waive all consumer out-of-pocket costs, including co-pays and deductibles, related to physician-advised testing for COVID-19.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, insuring about 300,000 residents, will not require prior authorization and will not apply member co-pays or deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 when medically necessary and consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidance.
PacificSource Health Plans, covering 45,000 Montanans, will waive all member financial responsibility around co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles for COVID-19 testing related at in-network facilities, and is working with federal regulators to determine if it can extend this coverage to the company’s Health Savings Account (HSA) members.
Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company, covering 89,000 Montanans, says its customers will have access to COVID-19 testing prescribed by health practitioners, and will waive co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles for customers. Allegiance is starting up a customer resource center specifically dedicated to help customers with any administrative barriers related to coronavirus-related claims.
It’s not yet clear whether everyone with one of these companies’ plans will have access to these benefits, said Kyle Schmauch, communications director for the Office of the State Auditor and Office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, in an email. The firms’ Montana clients, he wrote, “include self-funded employer plans, where the insurer is just the plan administrator.”
“The insurers are reaching … out to their self-funded plans asking how they’d like to proceed on coronavirus testing, but ultimately that decision is up to each self-funded plan, not the insurer,” he said. “That’s one reason why it’s important for Montanans to work with their specific medical provider and insurer if they need to get tested for the virus.”
Not everyone needs to get tested for the virus, the Missoula City-County Health Department stated in its own press release Tuesday morning.
Missoula City-County Health Department and local hospitals have received several calls regarding testing for COVID-19.
“There is a lot of confusion among the public about testing for COVID-19, mostly around the expectation that anyone can get a test,” said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the county’s response team. “It’s not as simple as testing everyone in the community.”
The Health Department stated that the current test does not screen people for their risk or exposure to the virus; it can only diagnose someone with COVID-19 who is showing symptoms. In addition, with only 200 individual tests initially available for testing statewide, health providers have had to work judiciously in determining who to test.
“Hopefully, more resources will become available, but we need to work effectively with the resources we currently have,” Farr said. “Right now, the best tool we have in our community is prevention. Wash your hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick and disinfect surfaces frequently. If you do exhibit symptoms of fever, coughing or shortness of breath, call your medical provider first and stay home except when seeking medical treatment.”
This story will be updated.