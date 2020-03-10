Insurers in Montana waive virus test fees

Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company, covering 89,000 Montanans, says its customers will have access to COVID-19 testing prescribed by health practitioners, and will waive co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles for customers. Allegiance is starting up a customer resource center specifically dedicated to help customers with any administrative barriers related to coronavirus-related claims.

It’s not yet clear whether everyone with one of these companies’ plans will have access to these benefits, said Kyle Schmauch, communications director for the Office of the State Auditor and Office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, in an email. The firms’ Montana clients, he wrote, “include self-funded employer plans, where the insurer is just the plan administrator.”

“The insurers are reaching … out to their self-funded plans asking how they’d like to proceed on coronavirus testing, but ultimately that decision is up to each self-funded plan, not the insurer,” he said. “That’s one reason why it’s important for Montanans to work with their specific medical provider and insurer if they need to get tested for the virus.”

Not everyone needs to get tested for the virus, the Missoula City-County Health Department stated in its own press release Tuesday morning.