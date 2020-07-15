Interior faces suit for dropping grizzly reintroduction

The Interior Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service has been in charge of grizzly recovery since the bears were given Endangered Species Act protection in 1975. In 1997, FWS designated a 9,565-square-mile region surrounding North Cascades National Park as one of its six recovery ecosystems. Although the area historically held a large grizzly population and has excellent habitat conditions, current surveys indicate between two and six grizzlies remain there. And it’s possible some or all of those bears spend most of their time in an equally threatened area of British Columbia, across the Canadian border. At the time the North Cascades Ecosystem was included as a recovery area, FWS noted it held “the most at-risk grizzly bear population in the United States today.”

Grizzly recovery has been much more successful in two other recovery areas: Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that includes parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. However, when FWS attempted to delist the estimated 700 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected it for numerous scientific and procedural failings.