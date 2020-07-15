Interior faces suit for dropping grizzly reintroduction

Already challenged to explain to the public its abrupt termination of a grizzly bear reintroduction plan in north-central Washington, the U.S. Department of the Interior may soon have to explain it in court.
A DOI spokesman declined repeated requests to explain discrepancies between Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s public comments and the Notice of Termination released last week on the grizzly reintroduction plan. The department’s own notice listed two phone numbers to call for more information: one was disconnected and the other went to a DOI official in Washington state who referred all questions to the Washington, D.C. office, which in turn declined to respond.
On Wednesday, the Center for Biological Diversity sent a 60-day notice of intent to sue Interior, claiming that the reintroduction termination violates the Endangered Species Act. The notice states that “by abandoning the ongoing process to take actions necessary to conserve grizzly bears in the NCE (Northern Cascades Ecosystem),” Interior officials “are failing to implement the recovery plan in violation of the ESA (Endangered Species Act).”
“It’s unusual for an agency not to at least follow through with the analysis, and maybe at end choose the no-action alternative,” said Andrea Zaccardi, the Center for Biological Diversity attorney who filed the notice. “Instead they pulled the plug halfway through the process. And if they’d come out with a final environmental impact statement, the science and their legal obligations wouldn’t support a no-action alternative.”
The Interior Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service has been in charge of grizzly recovery since the bears were given Endangered Species Act protection in 1975. In 1997, FWS designated a 9,565-square-mile region surrounding North Cascades National Park as one of its six recovery ecosystems. Although the area historically held a large grizzly population and has excellent habitat conditions, current surveys indicate between two and six grizzlies remain there. And it’s possible some or all of those bears spend most of their time in an equally threatened area of British Columbia, across the Canadian border. At the time the North Cascades Ecosystem was included as a recovery area, FWS noted it held “the most at-risk grizzly bear population in the United States today.”
Grizzly recovery has been much more successful in two other recovery areas: Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that includes parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. However, when FWS attempted to delist the estimated 700 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected it for numerous scientific and procedural failings.
In 2015, FWS and the National Park Service started planning to transplant grizzlies into the North Cascades over several years. The services released a draft environmental impact statement in January 2017, which former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke abruptly halted in December. Zinke — a former Montana congressman — ordered a resumption of the work the following March, saying at the time, “The loss of the grizzly bear in the North Cascades would disturb the ecosystem and rob the region of an icon. We are moving forward with plans to restore the bear to the North Cascades, continuing our commitment to conservation and living up to our responsibility as the premier stewards of our public land.”
In his July 7 press release announcing the reintroduction termination, current Secretary David Bernhardt said the 2015 plan was progressing “without comprehensive public involvement and engagement.” However, the DOI official notice of termination states “the agencies held a number of public meetings during the public review and comment period and participated in outreach activities with interested parties.” National Park Service officials said they had gathered 126,000 public comments on the plan.
The DOI press release went on to claim it held “numerous public meetings, Tribal consultations and more than 70 stakeholder briefings, during which overwhelming opposition was received for the plan.” When asked repeatedly to provide the public notices or other documentation of those meetings to the Missoulian, a DOI spokesman referred back to the July 7 press release.
Reintroducing grizzlies to the North Cascades remains controversial. Livestock and agriculture groups have protested the idea, claiming the federal government won’t do enough to keep them and their valuables safe from predators.
“Ranchers and public lands users in these communities face overwhelming losses and impacts from huge gray wolf populations,” Kaitlynn Glover of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said in a public response to Bernhardt’s announcement. “(A)nd when paired with the economic hardship of the coronavirus pandemic, the introduction of yet another apex-predator would prove devastating.”
Retired FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Chris Servheen noted the reason grizzlies are missing from the North Cascades is because people killed them off. The service has spent the past four decades developing plans to restore grizzlies that take public concerns into account while following the Endangered Species Act’s requirements to bring those creatures back.
“We’ve waited until the 11th hour to begin that conservation, and the only way we can make progress is to put new bears in there,” Servheen said. “That doesn’t mean the end of the world occurs. We’ve put lots of bears in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, and they didn’t go out and dig up everybody’s garden. It’s a carefully controlled process. We know what bears to move, when to move them — that’s a skill set we have. That experience is what would be used to help bring bears back to the North Cascades.”
