Interior kills grizzly reintroduction plan for North Cascades

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service included as part of its six-region recovery plan for Lower 48-states grizzly bears the 9,800-square-mile North Cascades ecosystem surrounding North Cascades National Park in 1991. With no known resident grizzlies and a possible population of six occasionally traveling south across the Canadian border from British Columbia, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee considers this “widely believed to be the most at-risk grizzly bear population in the U.S.”

“It was pretty abrupt and disappointing announcement,” said Andrea Santarsiere of the Center for Biological Diversity, which has been involved in the reintroduction efforts. “The effort to augment the population began in 2015. The only hiccup in that process was in December 2017, when former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced he would not move forward with population augmentation. There was an immediate public outcry, and a few weeks later he reversed that statement. Then in March 2018 they reopened the public comment process and seemingly things had been moving forward.”

Grizzly bears were declared a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1975, when fewer than 600 were believed to survive south of the Canadian border from a pre-settlement population estimated at 50,000 throughout the western United States. Recovery efforts in Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem encompassing parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming have resulted in approximately 1,700 grizzlies in those two areas. However, the remaining four recovery zones in the Montana’s Cabinet-Yaak, Idaho’s Selkirk and the Bitterroot area on the Montana-Idaho border as well as the North Cascades, have tiny or no grizzly populations.

