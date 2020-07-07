Interior kills grizzly reintroduction plan for North Cascades

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has terminated plans to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades Ecosystem of northern Washington, one of six areas designated for recovery of the threatened species.
“The Trump Administration is committed to being a good neighbor, and the people who live and work in north central Washington have made their voices clear that they do not want grizzly bears reintroduced into the North Cascades,” Bernhardt said in a statement released on Tuesday. “Grizzly bears are not in danger of extinction, and Interior will continue to build on its conservation successes managing healthy grizzly bear populations across their existing range.”
Bernhardt made the announcement during a meeting in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday. He credited Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, with leading the objections to grizzly reintroduction.
““This announcement is welcomed by my constituents in Central Washington who have consistently shared my same concerns about introducing an apex predator into the North Cascades," Newhouse said in the same press release.“Homeowners, farmers, ranchers, and small business owners in our rural communities were loud and clear: We do not want grizzly bears in North Central Washington.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service included as part of its six-region recovery plan for Lower 48-states grizzly bears the 9,800-square-mile North Cascades ecosystem surrounding North Cascades National Park in 1991. With no known resident grizzlies and a possible population of six occasionally traveling south across the Canadian border from British Columbia, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee considers this “widely believed to be the most at-risk grizzly bear population in the U.S.”
“It was pretty abrupt and disappointing announcement,” said Andrea Santarsiere of the Center for Biological Diversity, which has been involved in the reintroduction efforts. “The effort to augment the population began in 2015. The only hiccup in that process was in December 2017, when former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced he would not move forward with population augmentation. There was an immediate public outcry, and a few weeks later he reversed that statement. Then in March 2018 they reopened the public comment process and seemingly things had been moving forward.”
Grizzly bears were declared a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1975, when fewer than 600 were believed to survive south of the Canadian border from a pre-settlement population estimated at 50,000 throughout the western United States. Recovery efforts in Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem encompassing parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming have resulted in approximately 1,700 grizzlies in those two areas. However, the remaining four recovery zones in the Montana’s Cabinet-Yaak, Idaho’s Selkirk and the Bitterroot area on the Montana-Idaho border as well as the North Cascades, have tiny or no grizzly populations.
