Interior reverses Land and Water Conservation Fund restrictions

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, was one of the chief co-sponsors of increased and permanent funding for LWCF. On Thursday, he called the reversal a victory that got rid of burdensome federal regulations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This reversal is a victory for Montana’s public lands and for private property owners who know the federal government has no business telling Montanans what to do with their own land,” Tester wrote in an email. “Now that this federal overreach has been rolled back, we can focus on getting back to using the LWCF the way it was intended: working with folks on the ground to protect our most important landscapes and create new recreational opportunities.”

The new Interior policy also instructs the National Park Service to remove restrictive polices imposed under Bernhardt, and to reinstate previous rules for the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program that directs funds to underserved urban area parks and facilities.

That drew prompt praise from organizations such as the Hispanic Access Foundation, whose president, Maite Arce, said the action would restore efforts to close “the nature gap” in Latino communities.