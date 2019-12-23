A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday evening near Troy when he stepped out on Highway 56 and was struck by a vehicle, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
"The pedestrian is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision and is suspected of stepping in front of the car as an intentional act," MHP Sgt. Neil Duram told the Missoulian in an email on Monday.
Authorities are waiting until family has been notified to identify the man, Duram added.
The Highway Patrol report states the Chevrolet Cobalt struck the man approximately 20 miles south of Troy. Troopers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The man was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Idaho, was not injured in the collision.