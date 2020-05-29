'It's kind of a scary time': Glacier-area businesses await reopening

Glacier’s location poses some unique challenges. The park is bounded to the north by the Canadian border — closed to nonessential travel through at least June 21 — and to the east by the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Tribal leadership has largely closed the reservation to outsiders through the end of June, and Glacier’s reopening webpage states that “additional coordination with the Blackfeet Nation will determine access from the Blackfeet Reservation.” Towards the end of the meeting, Daines limited his pledge to work towards an opening date to the park’s west side.

Some meeting attendees took issue with the east side closure, but not Jack Gladstone. A member of the Blackfeet Tribe, he founded Native America Speaks, a network of Blackfeet, Salish, Kootenai and Pend d’Oreille tribal members who share their tribes’ history and culture with park visitors each summer.

Despite the disruptions, Gladstone’s still hoping for “some semblance” of a 36th season in the park this summer. But he also sees a need for caution.

This moment, he told the group, is “like that scene in 'Jaws' where they let people go out into the bay and swim and everybody’s splashing around.”