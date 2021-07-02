JetBlue begins seasonal service to Kalispell

JetBlue completed its first flight Thursday to Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.

JetBlue will operate flights between Glacier Park International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times weekly with seasonal service through September 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As we identify new markets in our network, we continue to see great interest and demand for destinations where travelers can experience the scenic outdoors and wide open spaces, especially our famed national parks,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning at JetBlue. “Connecting our customers to the gateway to Glacier National Park and the rest of the Flathead Valley shows we are listening to current travel trends and responding by connecting these destinations to our focus cities.”

"We are excited to add JetBlue to the GPIA family," said Rob Ratkowski, Glacier Park International Airport director. "As interest in the Flathead Valley continues to grow, we are pleased that JetBlue is providing increased opportunity for visitors to enjoy this beautiful area."

The addition of JetBlue’s service to Kalispell will complement existing Montana service at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

JetBlue operates the new Kalispell service using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0