Jogger collides with bear in Glacier

A Kalispell woman literally ran into a bear while jogging on the Huckleberry Lookout trail in Glacier National Park on Saturday.
“The woman was running the trail with two other people and was the lead runner when she and the bear collided,” Glacier Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in an email. “The woman and the bear tumbled together off the trail. Once separated, the bear ran off.”
The woman sustained minor injuries and was able to walk back down the trail with the help of friends. Rangers investigating the scene determined it was a surprise encounter and plan no action against the bear, which is believed to be a young grizzly. The popular 6-mile trail has been posted with new warnings about bear activity but remains open to the public.
Kerzman said the last injury by a grizzly bear in Glacier was on Aug. 27, 2016, when an off-duty park employee surprised a bear while picking huckleberries in the Swiftcurrent Valley. The woman received non-life-threatening injuries to her leg and hands.
However, 2016 also included the death of a Forest Service law enforcement officer who collided with a grizzly bear while mountain-biking on a trail just outside the park near the town of Coram. A subsequent review of that death found that high-speed recreation by runners and bikers carried a significantly increased risk of dangerous encounters with bears and other wildlife.
The problem is aggravated this summer due to the greatly limited access to Glacier Park’s interior. All east-side entrances to the park are closed this summer by the bordering Blackfeet Indian Reservation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Going-to-the-Sun Road can only be driven from the West Glacier entrance, and then only across Logan Pass as far as the Rising Sun complex along St. Mary Lake where motorists must turn around and exit the way they came.
That’s left just a handful of trailheads on the west side of Glacier Park accessible to hikers and backpackers. With many of the high-elevation crossings still blocked by snow, visitor activity has been concentrated in the vicinity of Lake McDonald and Polebridge. The only front-country campground open for use is at Fish Creek, and it was reported full by 6:42 a.m. Monday.
For more information about recreating in bear country, please visit the park’s bear safety webpage.
