Jogger collides with bear in Glacier

A Kalispell woman literally ran into a bear while jogging on the Huckleberry Lookout trail in Glacier National Park on Saturday.

“The woman was running the trail with two other people and was the lead runner when she and the bear collided,” Glacier Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in an email. “The woman and the bear tumbled together off the trail. Once separated, the bear ran off.”

The woman sustained minor injuries and was able to walk back down the trail with the help of friends. Rangers investigating the scene determined it was a surprise encounter and plan no action against the bear, which is believed to be a young grizzly. The popular 6-mile trail has been posted with new warnings about bear activity but remains open to the public.

Kerzman said the last injury by a grizzly bear in Glacier was on Aug. 27, 2016, when an off-duty park employee surprised a bear while picking huckleberries in the Swiftcurrent Valley. The woman received non-life-threatening injuries to her leg and hands.