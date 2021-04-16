Judge sides with conservationists in sheep grazing dispute

BILLINGS — A federal judge on Friday sided with conservation groups who said allowing domestic sheep to graze in a mountain range along the Idaho-Montana border as part of a government agriculture program could harm grizzly bears and other wildlife.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ordered officials not to graze sheep in the disputed area of the Centennial Mountains pending further government review of the effects on grizzlies and bighorn sheep, a wild species that suffers periodic die-offs after catching viruses from domestic sheep.

Bush chided officials for using “misleading statements” to downplay the risks of grazing to threatened bear populations.

The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a lawsuit in February 2019 challenging a decision to allow sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial range.

Justice Department attorneys had argued that officials correctly followed environmental laws in authorizing sheep grazing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sheep Experiment Station. The station conducts research on lands ranging from about 5,000 feet to nearly 10,000 feet in elevation.