A jury found defendant Felipe "Fel" Torres guilty of one misdemeanor assault for a headbutt against his then-girlfriend. However, the jury found the former drummer for Cold Hard Cash not guilty of felony strangulation, and the jury was hung on a second misdemeanor assault charge.
The jury had gone into deliberations around 11 a.m. on Thursday to consider three charges: two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony strangulation. The charges stem from three incidents, beginning in January, in which the woman said Torres had assaulted her at her workplace, headbutted her at their home, and then strangled her when she tried to leave him in July.
During the trial, which began Monday, prosecutors brought roommates living at the house at the time, some who said they tried help the woman get out of the house and away from Torres. The defense also brought a roommate who said she heard one altercation in which the woman appeared to be the aggressor. That woman would have been the defense's only witness, had Torres not decided at the last moment to testify.
He vehemently denied ever assaulting the woman in any way, and in one instance said it was the woman who headbutted him, rather than the other way around.
She also claimed he strangled her for less than 10 seconds while he was in a fit of anger about her packing her things to leave the house. While the defense pointed to a lack of physical evidence in the strangulation charge, prosecutors brought an expert witness to testify that it was fairly common there would be no marks from a strangulation, especially one reported days after the alleged attack.
This story will be updated.