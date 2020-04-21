Kalispell airport project launch delayed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

They’re still planning on building a passenger terminal three times the size of the current one at Glacier Park International Airport north of Kalispell.

Just not as soon as planned.

Construction on the $100 million project, set to begin this summer, has been put on hold until air travel recovers, although architectural and engineering work will continue through the summer.

“We still feel that this is the right project,” airport director Rob Ratkowski said in a press release. “We’re on track to deliver this much-needed improvement — just at a later date.”

Prep work for the project was expected to last until May, but the pause button was hit before an official start date for the first phase was determined.

Ratkowski said the airport normally sees 500 to 600 passengers a day in April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers have dropped to roughly 20.

A new start date for building the 40,000-square-foot expansion has yet to be determined but is likely to be within the next year, after air travel trends stabilize.