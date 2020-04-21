Kalispell airport project launch delayed

They’re still planning on building a passenger terminal three times the size of the current one at Glacier Park International Airport north of Kalispell.
Just not as soon as planned.
Construction on the $100 million project, set to begin this summer, has been put on hold until air travel recovers, although architectural and engineering work will continue through the summer.
“We still feel that this is the right project,” airport director Rob Ratkowski said in a press release. “We’re on track to deliver this much-needed improvement — just at a later date.”
Prep work for the project was expected to last until May, but the pause button was hit before an official start date for the first phase was determined.
Ratkowski said the airport normally sees 500 to 600 passengers a day in April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers have dropped to roughly 20.
A new start date for building the 40,000-square-foot expansion has yet to be determined but is likely to be within the next year, after air travel trends stabilize.
The airport, Montana’s fourth-busiest behind those at Bozeman-Belgrade, Billings and Missoula, is coming off a record passenger year, with 2019 numbers growing a whopping 16% after a climb of more than 13% in 2018.
The decision to delay construction came just days after word that Glacier Park International would receive $11 million of the nearly $74 million in emergency funds coming to Montana airports via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Ratkowski told the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell the money would help the airport recoup losses from the coronavirus chaos that would have otherwise had to come out of the capital project fund.
Airport management is monitoring events closely, looking for signs of a recovery in leisure travel in order to determine when the terminal expansion will begin.
“We’re committed to delivering the passenger terminal expansion when the time is right,” Ratkowski said. “We will continue to assess the situation each day.”
Passenger numbers and commercial flights have also dropped dramatically in Missoula after a long string of record years. But work that began last year on the $64 million first phase of a new terminal hasn't missed a beat.
“Because we are well underway with our construction we are continuing on,” airport director Cris Jensen said by email Tuesday. “We are fortunate that we have most of our funding in place and First Security (Bank) is very understanding of the current environment and working very closely with us.”
Missoula is receiving $5.6 million from the CARES package, which will go toward employee wages among other things. The “South Paw” phase remains on schedule to be finished by early 2022.
