The growth of ridership at Kalispell’s Glacier Park International outstripped all other major airports in Montana in 2018, and there’s more to come, its director said.
“We’re seeing more passengers come through our doors than ever before and all projections indicate that those numbers will continue to rise,” Rob Ratkowski said in a media release this week.
The Flathead Valley airport handled a record 307,000 outbound passengers and 612,000 in all last year. That was an increase of 13.6 percent over 2017, when passenger numbers topped 500,000 for the first time.
Volumes at the airport have grown by a third in the past five years, from fewer than 400,000 to the 600,000-plus total last year, according to numbers from the Montana Department of Transportation's Aeronautical Division.
Glacier Park International is Montana's fourth-largest airport but in 2018 grew faster in passenger volumes than any of the top three — Bozeman (11.9 percent), Billings (6.1 percent) and Missoula (9.8 percent).
The numbers peaked in the heart of the summer season when 48,000 flyers — more than 1,500 a day — boarded planes in both July and August.
The rising figures at the airport reflect the continuous growth throughout the Flathead Valley. Glacier National Park topped 3 million visitors in 2017 and approached that number in 2018. According to the press release, the U.S. Census Bureau named Kalispell the third-fastest growing micropolitan community in the United States. Micropolitan communities have more than 10,000 people but fewer than 50,000.
Ratkowski said the airport is growing in step with the valley. In the last six months Allegiant Air has added direct flights to Phoenix while American Airlines expanded service to Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas/Fort Worth.
There are plans to add 40,000 square feet to the existing terminal in the next three years. The end result will be additional gates and larger ticketing, baggage and waiting areas.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” Ratkowski said.