Kalispell man charged with beating, killing his wife

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man is charged with causing fatal injuries to his wife while officers continue to investigate the reported suicide of his father, who was a potential witness.

Bradley Jay Hillious, 34, made an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday on a charge of deliberate homicide in the death of his wife, Amanda Hillious, 33. He did not enter a plea and was appointed a public defender. Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan retained his bail at the $750,000 set in his arrest warrant.

Deputies were called to the Hillious residence in Kalispell on the morning of Dec. 15. Officers said Bradley Hillious and his father, Scott Hillious, were also at the residence along with Amanda's four children ages 1, 3, 5 and 11.

Bradley Hillious reported that Amanda had fallen down the stairs, but later acknowledged a physical altercation between himself and his wife, court records said. Scott Hillious had told investigators that his son was in his own bedroom when Amanda Hillious reportedly fell.

Amanda Hillious died on Dec. 19 of blunt force trauma injuries associated with neck compression, court records said.