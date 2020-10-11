Kalispell woman hikes Continental Divide Trail in 5 months

"At least online there were lots of people saying, 'It's unethical to hike,'" Williams said. "That stance I think changed over time, but they never actually closed the CDT down like they did the other trails, and I never checked again."

On the CDT, one of the few official closures was the section through Glacier Park, as the Blackfeet Indian Reservation closed its western border along the park. Williams and Weinberger rerouted out of the Bob Marshall Wilderness along Hungry Horse Reservoir and stayed on the western edge of the park instead.

Along the trail, Williams said that the reaction from locals was overwhelmingly positive. Hitchhiking from the trail into towns was never an issue, and numerous "trail angels" bought food after hearing the story — coffee, pounds of dried apricots, and donuts all were made possible through "trail magic."

Of the three main long-distance trails, the CDT could be considered the safest to complete in 2020 due to a large popularity discrepancy. In 2018, only 92 hikers reported completing the CDT, compared to 1,128 on the AT and 1,177 on the PCT. The AT is crowded, with more than 3,000 attempts per year, whereas the CDT averages fewer than 200.