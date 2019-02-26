The Lake County Commissioners see much to improve in their county's infrastructure: an event center, a stage upgrade at the county fairgrounds, a new detention and mental health center, a drug treatment facility, added courtroom space and a multimillion-dollar affordable housing complex.
All were discussed at the Lake County Community Development Corp.'s annual Needs Assessment Hearing Tuesday.
“The purpose of today’s meeting is specifically to identify community needs and the priorities for calendar year 2019,” said Marie Hirsch, the Community Development Corp.’s Business Center director.
The Lake County Community Development Corp. serves as the Certified Regional Development Corp. for the state’s Western Rural Development Region, which covers Lake, Mineral and Sanders counties. In that role, it supports local organizations’ development efforts.
At Tuesday’s hearing, held in the Lake County Commissioners’ chambers, Hirsch and Billie Lee, the corporation’s interim executive director, discussed funding opportunities for infrastructure, housing and economic development.
“One of the conversations you'll hear a lot in our community is the need not only for low-income housing but also for affordable or living-wage housing,” Hirsch said. In the corporation’s most recent Community Economic Development Strategy, published in January 2018, more than 70 percent of respondents listed “Develop and increase resources to support affordable housing for workers” as either “Very Important” or a “High Priority.”
In November, the governor’s office announced that Ronan was one of five Montana communities that will receive $30 million worth of federal tax credits to support affordable housing developments. Ronan’s $4.1 million share will support Meadowlark Vista, a development of 24 to 40 units.
“I think we've just identified that the Ronan housing project is really the key right now,” Hirsch said towards the end of Tuesday's discussion. Lake County is already eyeing a Community Development Block Grant to purchase land and develop the sewer and sidewalk infrastructure. It plans to present the project and take comments at a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on March 6, at the Lake County Courthouse.
That grant, funded by the Montana Department of Commerce, was just one of several state, federal and private grants that Lee and Hirsch presented at Tuesday’s meeting. For more information on the Lake County Community Development Corp., visit https://lakecountycdc.org.