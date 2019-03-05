The Ronan Rural Fire District shrank by 18 square miles Monday.
The Lake County Commissioners voted to reduce its size to better reflect the agencies that operate in the area. Previously, the district stretched from the Flathead River in the west to the crest of the Mission Mountains in the east. Much of that eastern area lay within the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Mission Mountain Wilderness.
“There's a whole lot of that that's deep forest land that only forest fighters could really fight a fire in,” said Commissioner Dave Stipe, “and it's not suitable to be part of a local fire district that's more set up to fight house fires.”
Mark Clary, the district’s fire chief and Lake County’s emergency management coordinator, said that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ firefighters “were the only ones that were equipped to go up and deal with it, and they've handled it for a number of years.”
Clary and the Ronan Fire District first proposed reducing the fire district’s size to reflect this reality in 2013. This past October, Tribal Council approved a resolution de-annexing the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness from the district, and Commissioners Gale Decker and Dave Stipe voted to approve it Monday. (Commissioner Bill Barron was at a conference in Washington, D.C.)
Clary does not expect the change to make a significant difference to the fire district’s costs.