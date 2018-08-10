LIBBY — A brief law enforcement pursuit of a reported reckless driver near Libby ended in a fiery crash that killed a 31-year-old Missoula man.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Neil Duram says several citizens reported a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 2 at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Duram said he tried to pull the driver over but he sped off, swerving in and out of traffic.
Duram said Friday the pursuit lasted for just over a minute and covered less than 2 miles (3 kilometers) before the man's car swerved, struck a light pole in Libby and caught fire.
The crash is still being investigated. The man's name hasn't been released.