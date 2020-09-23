Lawyers eye neo-Nazi website founder's assets for $14M award

"Collection of these judgments is a critical part of our ongoing work to confront and diminish the footprint of white supremacy in our country," Clarke said in a statement.

Anglin and some other defendants also face a possible default judgment in a federal lawsuit filed in Virginia by victims of violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. The judge presiding over the case, which is set for trial next year against several other far-right extremist groups and rally organizers, hasn't settled on an amount of money for Anglin or the others to pay.

"We are prepared to follow these defendants around for the rest of their lives to collect on these judgments. That includes seizing any assets, putting liens on their homes, garnishing wages," said Integrity First for America executive director Amy Spitalnick, whose civil rights group is backing the Charlottesville lawsuit.

Anglin's whereabouts have been a mystery, although he has claimed to be living outside the U.S. The federal court in Montana entered a default order against Anglin after he failed to appear for his scheduled deposition by Gersh's attorneys. At the time, Anglin claimed it was too dangerous for him to travel to the U.S.