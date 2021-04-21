Legislation aims to kill 90% of wolves roaming Idaho

"There's nobody in this group that wants to wipe out the wolves completely," Burtenshaw said. "We want to manage the wolves, we want them to be not wiped out, that's not our plan here, but to be managed to a level that we can deal with the issues that are ahead of us, and that is depredation."

Specifically, Burtenshaw cited Idaho's 2002 wolf conservation and management plan. The plan calls for at least 150 wolves and 15 packs. He said the state is allowed to increase the killing of wolves to reach that level. If the wolf population falls below 150, the killing of wolves would have to be reduced.

If Idaho's wolf population fell to 100, there's a possibility the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could resume management of its wolf population. The 2002 document says wolf management could revert to what was in place when wolves were listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Jonathan Oppenheimer of the Idaho Conservation League testified that the Legislature was treading on territory that's the responsibility of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to set wildlife policy.

"That's a significant concern for our members, and I think for many Idahoans," he said. "Ultimately we see this as potentially inviting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return in a management capacity within the state of Idaho."

