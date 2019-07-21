Lightning sparked two small new fires in remote areas of the Bitterroot over the weekend, neither of which posed a threat to structures, according to a Sunday news release from the Bitterroot National Forest.
Four firefighters rappelled from a helicopter Saturday evening into the Little Rock Creek fire on the Darby/Sula Ranger District southwest of Lake Como. The one-tenth-acre fire in the Little Rock Creek drainage was contained Sunday and was expected to be out by the end of the day, according to the release.
The Canyon Fire west of Hamilton at the top of Blodgett Canyon between Blodgett Lake and Blodgett pass was estimated a three-tenths of an acre on Sunday.
Eight firefighters were flown in by helicopter to combat the blaze, which was listed Sunday afternoon at 0% contained. A helicopter assisted firefighters Sunday with bucket work on the fire about 9 miles west of the Blodgett Canyon trailhead, according to the release.
The release from the forest alerted hikers near Blodgett Canyon Trail No. 19 and people living in the area that the helicopter would be flying in additional resources for the firefighters.
Both fires are burning in remote and rugged locations, and the Canyon Fire is burning in extremely steep and rocky terrain, according to the release. The fires are creeping and smoldering in timber and brush, with some single-tree torching and spotting, pushed by winds, the release said.
Fire danger is listed at moderate on the Bitterroot National Forest, with the year’s warmest temperatures so far expected this week. Highs are expected to hit the mid-90s, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There are no fire restrictions at this time.
So far in 2019, firefighters have responded to 30 lightning wildfires and 10 human-caused fires on the Bitterroot National Forest, according to the release, which added that due to the quick response of crews, all fires were kept under 1 acre.