KALISPELL — Bill Silva made the trip here from Libby Wednesday night, and the town’s namesake dam was on his mind.
Silva moved to Libby in 1974, around the time that Libby Dam was being completed and the residents behind it were being moved elsewhere to make way for its reservoir, Lake Koocanusa. Silva’s clear about what was lost when it filled. “There’s 90 miles of water that’s backed up back there. That was a big valley full of trees,” he said. “When they put the Libby Dam in there, we lost all that revenue from all the trees that were in there.”
Libby was one of four dams envisioned by the Columbia River Treaty, a 1964 US-Canada agreement to manage dams on the trans-boundary Columbia River basin. The two countries are now renegotiating this pact, and the U.S. negotiating team came to Kalispell Wednesday to hear northwest Montanans’ concerns.
Jill Smail, the State Department’s lead negotiator, and representatives from the other federal agencies involved in the treaty spent more than an hour fielding comments from about 200 attendees. Silva and dozens of others came from Lincoln County, and again and again, they made the case that they want to be treated fairly under the revised agreement.
The Columbia Basin is a vast, complex region, and commenters at Wednesday’s town hall raised topics ranging from aquatic invasive species to the prospect of Canada diverting water away from the Kootenai. But the Columbia River Treaty centers on two issues: electricity and flood control.
Under the agreement, Canada agreed to build three dams in British Columbia, and the United States paid $64.4 million in exchange for 60 years’ worth of flood control from those dams. How this will change after the 60-year mark, 2024, is one of the key issues up for negotiation.
Another is hydroelectricity. By regulating water flows, the three Canadian dams made American hydroelectric dams downstream more productive. The two countries agreed to split this added production evenly. Canada’s share is known as the Canadian Entitlement. Delivered as electricity, it amounts to 1,100 to 1,400 megawatts of generation capacity, worth $120 million to $300 million, each year.
In this way, Canada flooded valleys behind three dams, and receives various kinds of compensation for their benefits. Now, Libby’s neighbors say they should be compensated as well.
The agreement allowed, but did not require, the United States to build Libby Dam, which it did soon after ratification. Because the Kootenai turns north below the dam, Libby regulates water flows that return to Canada and go through several generating stations there that were added after the treaty.
But while Canada receives benefits from Libby, it doesn’t compensate the United States for those benefits — a situation that has long bothered the area’s Republican state senator, Mike Cuffe.
“My Senate district, my old House district, is the only piece of real estate in the United States that sacrificed for the good of the downstream people in the Columbia drainage, and we sacrificed because of the Columbia River Treaty,” he told the House Natural Resources Committee last week.
“We flooded our valley to provide a lot of good things downstream,” he continued. “Canada did also, they flooded three valleys. However, Canada was compensated with half the value of the electricity generated.”
A joint resolution Cuffe introduced, which has passed both the Senate and House, declares that “the state of Montana seeks compensation for the decreased real property tax revenues, the loss of timber, minerals, and real estate development, and other losses due to the construction of Libby Dam for all the same reasons that the province of British Columbia, Canada is compensated.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Cuffe said he wasn’t particular about what form the compensation takes. “Maybe British Columbia should cut us a check. Maybe Bonneville Power (which retails the dams’ electricity) should cut us a check…. However the pay comes, we should get some compensation.”
Over the summer, Cuffe and some of his state and local colleagues had asked the treaty negotiators to come to Northwest Montana. He and several other state legislators were there Wednesday, along with dozens of residents and local leaders from Lincoln County.
Many of them commended Cuffe for his work on this issue. “He’s very sincere with everything he said,” Silva remarked afterwards. “This is something that should’ve been hashed out a long time back.”
The attendees linked a range of local issues to their flooded valley. Ray Ellis, general manager of the Lincoln Electric Cooperative, said that "the energy we send to Canada could be used to supplement the energy we make to supply and keep our prices down for our members on our side of the border."
Meanwhile, Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Letcher said that, with thousands of acres behind the dam flooded, "the property tax revenue, timber and wildlife habitat are lost forever. The property tax and timber revenues were vital to Lincoln County's ability to provide services and road maintenance for its citizens.”
Smail, the State Department’s negotiator, repeatedly thanked the audience for voicing their concerns, but declined to share information about the closed-door treaty talks themselves.
“We’re not going into the details of any part of the negotiations,” she explained in response to one question. “It’s important to have a discussion with Canada where we can have these frank and honest conversations with each other.”
The two countries have completed five rounds of treaty talks since May 2018, and plan to have a sixth next month in Victoria, British Columbia.
While the outcome isn’t yet known, Cuffe — who received a standing ovation at the end of the night — is confident that his constituents’ voices would be heard.
“Some people asked what they could do” about the treaty, he recalled. “I said, ‘Butts in the seats is the biggest thing.’”
Plenty of hands went up when he asked who had come from Libby, Troy and Eureka. Afterward, as they prepared for the nearly two-hour drive back, he said, “I don’t think you can measure the impact that these guys had.”