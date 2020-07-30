Lolo Hot Springs bear-proofs its trash

“We get good dumpsters placed, but in two years they’re rusting, or the latches are wearing out, or they’re tipped over by bears, or hit by vehicles,” Jonkel said. “If a camper doesn’t lock one side correctly, a tiny 2-year-old black bear can bend the lid so badly it can’t be used again.”

Still, the cans work great in the short run to discourage bears from hanging around in a troublesome summer. But then more durable systems like the electrified fencing or heavy-duty containment racks must be installed. And those must be designed to work with multiple garbage haulers, some of whom still pick up cans by hand while others have a variety of automated lifting arms.

“It’s the hauling system that slams the lids, and once those lids are compromised, dented, or broken, they no longer have a closable latch system,” Talmo said. “When you’re spending thousands of dollars on a dumpster that only lasts a year, you’re not getting very good value for your dollar.”

Republic Services has made bear-resistant cans available for lease to its Missoula County customers, which can be traded in if they get damaged. Otherwise, it can cost around $400 for a residential bear-resistant can and $2,000 for a commercial-sized dumpster.