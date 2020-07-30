Lolo Hot Springs bear-proofs its trash

LOLO HOT SPRINGS — No shirt, no shoes, no bears, no service.
New locking trash cans and an electrified fence cap an intensified effort to let bears prowling Highway 12 know they’re not welcome around the popular forest recreation area. The effort got an extra push this spring when Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials got evidence that a grizzly bear was exploring the country that had typically been black bear-only turf.
“We used to have lots of black bear issues up there,” FWP bear manager Jamie Jonkel said of the Lolo Creek corridor. “Now the campground portion of Lolo Hot springs is completely contained, and the restaurant and bar have bear-resistant dumpsters and electric fences.”
Black bears pose a safety hazard as well as a nuisance for outdoor diners in the forest. Their powerful noses can detect the pop of a bottle of ketchup long before the hamburger even hits the grill. And because human food tends to pack far more calories per bite than natural fare like huckleberries and hawthorne, the attraction to a hungry omnivore can be overwhelming.
“We’ve had sows with the cubs they’re training come by — you can see the baby tracks following in the dust by the dumpster,” said Lolo Hot Springs General Manager Dave Barbe. “Once they get an easy meal, they keep coming back.”
The backside of the restaurant and bar are no longer easy meals. The main steel dumpster has been locked shut with padlocks while the grease container has been surrounded with a stout chain-link fence topped with an electric wire.
“We’ve all touched a horse fence,” Barbe said. “These are much stronger. Touch that and you’re done for the day. It’s like a nasty hangover.”
The defenses came together through a collaboration among FWP, the business owners, Defenders of Wildlife, Republic Services (the garbage hauler in the area) and Wind River Bear Institute that raised money and found equipment to discourage bear feeding. As both human and bear populations in the area rise, the goal is to keep both safe.
“We helped pay for those as well as food storage lockers for FWP campsites and bear-resistant dumpsters at the campground,” said Russ Talmo of Defenders of Wildlife. “It’s very important in terms of conflict prevention.”
The problem is so concise, FWP has boiled it down to a seven-word phrase: A fed bear is a dead bear. Bears that get accustomed to human food may also lose much of their fear of humans, leading to confrontations that don’t end well for anyone. Barbe said one hungry black bear a few years ago got so belligerent prowling the edge of the campground in hopes of a food reward, officials had to shoot it (to the dismay of campers who possibly attracted it in the first place).
The solution, however, remains a problem itself. While bear-resistant trash cans are great at deterring bears, they have a frustratingly short lifespan.
“We get good dumpsters placed, but in two years they’re rusting, or the latches are wearing out, or they’re tipped over by bears, or hit by vehicles,” Jonkel said. “If a camper doesn’t lock one side correctly, a tiny 2-year-old black bear can bend the lid so badly it can’t be used again.”
Still, the cans work great in the short run to discourage bears from hanging around in a troublesome summer. But then more durable systems like the electrified fencing or heavy-duty containment racks must be installed. And those must be designed to work with multiple garbage haulers, some of whom still pick up cans by hand while others have a variety of automated lifting arms.
“It’s the hauling system that slams the lids, and once those lids are compromised, dented, or broken, they no longer have a closable latch system,” Talmo said. “When you’re spending thousands of dollars on a dumpster that only lasts a year, you’re not getting very good value for your dollar.”
Republic Services has made bear-resistant cans available for lease to its Missoula County customers, which can be traded in if they get damaged. Otherwise, it can cost around $400 for a residential bear-resistant can and $2,000 for a commercial-sized dumpster.
And then there’s public education. Across Highway 12 at the Lolo Hot Springs Campground, Sheila and Roger Tyler from St. Charles, Missouri were setting up their camper for an evening by the creek. The bright yellow “Caution: Bear in Area” signs by each picnic table caught their attention.
“Does that mean we might see a bear?” Sheila Tyler asked, with a mix of anticipation and nervousness. “I’ve tried that (bear-resistant trash can) and I couldn’t figure it out.”
But the Tylers had also seen the videos from Yellowstone National Park explaining the need for bear-proofing and were prepared in other ways.
“We just won’t take food out,” Roger said. “We have a microwave, so we don’t need to barbecue. And we can already see the chipmunks — we know they’ll get after food just as easy as the bears.”
