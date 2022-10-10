 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Long-awaited ‘Spirit Rangers’ debuts

  • 0
Spirit Rangers

“Spirit Rangers” follows a modern Native family who lives and works in a national park. The three main characters are Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar who are Chumash and Cowlitz.

 Photo courtesy of Netflix

When Netflix’s 220 million subscribers log into their accounts on Monday, they will find a new animated series called “Spirit Rangers.”

The show was created by “the Avengers” of Native writers, producers and voice actors. That can be seen through the 20 episodes that were unveiled on Indigenous Peoples Day.

The show is the first kids show in the U.S. to be created by a Native woman, according to Netflix.

It joins the animated world of Indigenous on-screen characters, which includes PBS Kids’ “Molly of Denali” released in 2019.

“Spirit Rangers” follows a modern Native family who lives and works in a national park. The three main characters are Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, who share a secret which allows them to transform into animals to protect their home. Together, the Indigenous children take on many challenges, from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun.

People are also reading…

“Spirit Rangers” was created by Chumash citizen Karissa Valencia who joined “The ICT Newscast with Aliyah Chavez” in September to say the project was a labor of love.

“I’m particularly proud of our all-Native writing staff. That was something I told Netflix I really wanted when I pitched the show,” Valencia said. “That is where the heart of the series really lies.”

Spirit Rangers writing staff

"Spirit Rangers" was created by an all-Native writing staff.

The voice actors are some many might recognize.

Talon Proc-Aflord plays Eddy; Wacinyeya Iwasaka Yracheta plays Kodi while Isis Celilo Rogers plays Summer.

Other cast members include Devery Jacobs, Tantoo Cardinal, Wes Studi, and Brook Simpson, among others.

Valencia says her team wanted to display the diversity of Indigenous people in the show. That’s why Kodi, Summer and Eddy all have different skin tones, hair and eye colors.

The three main characters, the Skycedars, are from two tribes: the Chumash and Cowlitz.

“When I wanted to make the family multi-tribal, I obviously went to my tribe to ask for their permission,” Valencia said.

She went to one of the “Spirit Rangers” writers Joey Clift, Cowlitz, with the idea of including his tribe.

“Joey had a big meeting with his tribe and elders to ask for their permission. And they said yes,” Valencia said.

“We’re incredibly proud to see the Cowlitz Indian Tribe depicted on the Netflix platform, and commend the “Spirit Rangers” team for their inclusive and culturally appropriate approach to producing the show,” said Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, the General Council Chairwoman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

“This has been such a joy to show a beautiful Native family,” Valencia said. “I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched its crew right into history books. Aboard the Dragon capsule, mission commander Nicole Mann has gone where no other indigenous woman has gone before. "I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage. You know, it's interesting. We're all from very unique, different backgrounds," said Mann. Mann, born in California and a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian tribes, is a Stanford-trained mechanical engineer and Marine F-18 fighter pilot. This is her first trip to space, almost a decade after being chosen to join NASA's astronaut class in 2013. "I'm thrilled to be joining the NASA team and looking forward to the next two years of training," said Mann. Despite tensions between the U.S. and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, in space the countries are still cooperating. A Russian cosmonaut was aboard a SpaceX capsule for the first time ever. The crew of four will spend the next five months conducting hundreds of experiments aboard the International Space Station. SEE MORE: Russian Launches To Space From U.S., 1st Time In 20 Years

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor and managing editor of the ICT Newscast. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez.

You can read the original story here.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful twin owls released back into the Spanish wilds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News