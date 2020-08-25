Long Gulch fire burning near St. Regis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews are fighting a fire on the Superior Ranger District in Mineral County about 5 air miles northeast of St. Regis, the Lolo National Forest reported Tuesday.

The Long Gulch fire, in Long Gulch within the Tamarack Creek drainage, was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday by lookouts at Pat's Knob and Camel's Hump, according to a Lolo Forest news release.

Tuesday morning, the fire was estimated at 8 acres and burning in an active logging unit within the 7 Mag timber sale, damaging a timber processor and several log decks, according to the news release.

The Helena Hot Shots and contract water tenders are fighting the blaze, which is 0% contained, but not growing, the release said.

No structures are threatened, and there were no closures as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire, please call Morgan Dale, special agent for the Lolo National Forest, at 406-329-3835.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0