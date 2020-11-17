LWCF spending debate deepens in the fine print

Tester called out Bernhardt for interfering with private property rights, creating unnecessary levels of bureaucracy and undercutting Bureau of Land Management LWCF access in ways that would discourage landowners from participating.

"I encourage you to reverse course on today's problematic order, and revisit the clear bipartisan consensus around the importance of LWCF," Tester wrote on Nov. 13. "Any changes to implementing this program should be made as a result of careful, collaborative public engagement, and in line with the intent of Congress. This order meets neither standard."

While Tester has demanded changes from Bernhardt and the Interior Department with public letters, Daines’ office has had a more limited response. In an emailed statement to reporters, Daines said “Unfortunately in developing the new LWCF framework, DOI did not rely on the transparency, collaboration, and partnerships that have made this critical conservation program so successful for decades. This must be corrected going forward to ensure Montana voices are heard.”

A spokeswoman for Daines said he was considering “corrective action” in consultation with unnamed stakeholders.

That didn’t satisfy several critics, some of whom called out Daines specifically for action.