Magpie Rock fire near Dixon still growing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With temperatures again pushing into the 90s on Friday, the Magpie Rock fire burning west of Dixon continued to grow, and remained at 0% contained, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Fire Information Facebook page.

Some 305 personnel are assigned to the fire, listed Friday afternoon at 3,100 acres.

“Aircraft continued to play a critical role in firefighting efforts yesterday due to steep and inaccessible terrain,” the post said.

Helicopters continued to drop water on it, and a burnout was planned for Friday afternoon. Firefighters also worked to extend fire lines on the fire’s east side to prevent it from moving farther toward Revais Creek drainage, the Facebook post said.

Fire lines on the blaze's south/southeast side were to be widened and improved to keep the fire from burning east toward Revais Creek.

No evacuations had been ordered and no buildings were threatened, according to the post. The D-6000 road between Revais and Magpie, and Magpie D-5000 road are closed.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0